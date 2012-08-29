TEXT-Fitch cuts JLOC XXXI Trust's class D to 'Dsf'; affirms others

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 29 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded JLOC XXXI Trust’s class D trust beneficiary interests (TBIs) due February 2015 to ‘Dsf’. It has also revised the Outlook on class B TBIs. The transaction is a Japanese multi-borrower type CMBS securitisation. The rating actions are as follows:

JPY0.5bn* Class B TBIs affirmed at ‘BBsf’; Outlook revised to Stable from Negative

JPY0.2bn* Class C TBIs affirmed at ‘CCCsf’; Recovery Estimate 100%

JPY0.1bn* Class D TBIs downgraded to ‘Dsf’ from ‘CCsf’; Recovery Estimate 15%

*as of 28 August 2012

The downgrade of class D TBIs reflects the write-down of their principal on the August 2012 payment date, after the workout activity of one defaulted loan resulted in only partial recovery.

The affirmation of class B TBIs reflects Fitch’s expectation of full redemption of the TBIs given the progress of the workout and reasonable time to legal final maturity. The TBIs are now less sensitive to significant downwards revisions to the valuations of the remaining three properties, than when the previous rating action was taken in October 2011, due to progress of TBIs principal repayment. As a result, the Outlook on the class B TBIs has been revised to Stable.

Since the previous rating action in October 2011 two underlying loans have been paid in full without defaulting and three properties backing other two defaulted loans were sold. The repayment proceeds from these loans were applied to the repayment of TBIs principal sequentially and as a result, the class A TBIs were redeemed in full on the August 2012 payment date.

The transaction was initially a securitisation of 22 loans backed by 62 properties. The transaction is currently secured by a defaulted loan backed by three properties.