TEXT-S&P report:Asset srowth under threat at Russia's top banks

Aug 29 - Russian banks look set to rein in their asset growth and restore their capitalization after rapidly expanding their balance sheets during the second half of 2010 and in 2011, says a report published by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services. Titled “Capital Erosion Threatens Asset Growth At Russia’s Largest Banks,” the report points out that with capital injections sporadic at best, the banks will likely have to constrain their asset growth or consider alternative capital raising measures, including hybrid debt instruments, to restore their financial health.

“We believe the deterioration in capital adequacy among Russia’s 30 largest banks, which is due to rapid balance sheet expansion, should stabilize over 2012-2013 and that their weighted-average risk-adjusted capital ratios will settle at about 5%-6%,” said Standard & Poor’s credit analyst Sergey Voronenko. “Owing to material capital constraints, we believe asset growth will slow in 2012 and capital erosion gradually flatten out, and we factor these expectations into our forward-looking capital and earnings assessments on rated banks in Russia.”

Significant balance sheet expansion was the main driver of risk-adjusted capital ratio deterioration in 2011. By our calculations, the risk-weighted assets of the top 30 Russian banks increased by 34% in 2011, whereas total adjusted capital (TAC) rose by 24%. (TAC represents common shareholders’ equity with the addition of minority interest and eligible hybrid instruments, while excluding revaluation reserves, goodwill, nonservicing intangibles, and other less material items.) At the same time, the structure of the banks’ risk-weighted assets did not change significantly throughout the year.

Among other findings, the report outlines that:

-- State-controlled banks are generally growing more aggressively than their privately owned counterparts. They also have weaker capitalization, although they should in our opinion continue to receive capital support from the government.

-- Fresh Tier 1 capital injections to support the Russian regulatory ratio will likely be scarce, in our opinion. Consequently, we believe a number of banks will look for alternative capital sources.

-- Although we expect to see more hybrid securities in Russian banks’ portfolios in the future, we anticipate that the banks will maintain an acceptable quality of capital over the next two to three years.