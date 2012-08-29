TEXT-S&P affirms PTT Public Co. Ltd. 'BBB+' rating; stable outlook

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 29 -

Overview

-- We expect PTT’s cash flows to remain stable over the next couple of years given the company’s strong integrated domestic market position and the growing demand in its core business.

-- The Thailand-based energy company has heavy capital expenditure requirements over the next two years.

-- We believe that there is an extremely high likelihood of extraordinary government support to PTT.

-- We are affirming the ‘BBB+’ long-term corporate credit rating on PTT and the ‘BBB+’ issue rating on the company’s senior unsecured notes.

-- The stable outlook on PTT reflects the sovereign rating outlook.

Rating Action

On Aug. 29, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services affirmed its ‘BBB+’ long-term corporate credit rating on Thailand-based energy company PTT Public Co. Ltd. (PTT). The outlook is stable. At the same time, we affirmed the ‘BBB+’ issue rating on the company’s senior unsecured notes.

Rationale

We affirmed the rating to reflect PTT’s ability to generate solid cash flows. PTT’s position as the only integrated energy company in Thailand, the company’s enhanced scale, and the solid demand prospects for energy in the country will support cash flows. We consider cash flow stability to be an important rating factor given PTT’s heavy capital expenditure requirements over the next two years. These investments are mainly for the company’s upstream and gas businesses. We expect PTT to generate negative free operating cash flows in 2012 and 2013.

The rating on PTT reflects the company’s ‘bbb’ stand-alone credit profile (SACP) and an extremely high likelihood of extraordinary support from the government of Thailand (foreign currency BBB+/Stable/A-2; local currency A-/Stable/A-2; axAA/axA-1) in the event of financial distress.

PTT’s SACP reflects the consolidation of its wholly and majority-owned subsidiaries, including PTT Exploration and Production Public Co. Ltd. (BBB+/Negative/--). The SACP also takes into account our expectation that PTT will continue to support its associate companies, PTT Global Chemical Public Co. Ltd. (BBB/Stable/--; axA), Thai Oil Public Co. Ltd. (BBB/Stable/--), and IRPC Public Co. Ltd. (BBB-/Stable/--), which are not consolidated into its accounts.

We view PTT’s business risk profile as “satisfactory,” as our criteria define the term. The PTT group dominates all major segments of oil and gas exploration and production; gas transmission, distribution, and separation; and petrochemical and refining in Thailand. PTT’s profitability is lower than that of other integrated national energy companies, reflecting the company’s dominant marketing and trading business and the transmission-like nature of its gas business.

We expect PTT to generate average annual funds from operations (FFO) of about Thai Baht (THB) 170 billion in 2012-2014. The company’s enhanced scale from higher upstream production (Bongkot South and S1 in Thailand, Montara in Australia, and Vietnam 16-1), full-year operations from gas separation plant No. 6, and increased gas pipeline capacity (offshore compressor installation in 2012 and completion of the fourth onshore pipeline in 2013) should offset more moderate oil and gas prices.

However, cash flow adequacy ratios may moderate in 2012-2014 due to PTT’s peak capital expenditure requirements of THB233.9 billion during this time. This amount does not include PTTEP’s capital expenditure requirements or PTT’s investment in PTTEP’s equity raising plan. We expect PTT to use debt to partially fund these investments. We forecast the average ratio of FFO (not including associate income) to total debt at 30%-35% over 2012-2014. These measures remain adequate for PTT’s “intermediate” financial risk profile, as our criteria define the term. The company also maintains some flexibility in its investment plans. About 40% of planned capital expenditure over 2012-2014 is related to mergers and acquisitions and is discretionary.

Liquidity

PTT has “adequate” liquidity, as our criteria define the term. We expect the company’s sources of liquidity, including cash and facility availability, to exceed its uses of liquidity by at least 1.2x in the next 12 months. Our liquidity assessment incorporates the following factors and assumptions:

-- As of June 30, 2012, PTT has cash and cash equivalents of THB114.7 billion, compared with THB53.2 billion of short-term debt due (including short-term provision for decommissioning costs).

-- PTT has access to short-term credit facilities including bills of exchange, of which THB1.5 billion is committed. All lines are currently unutilized.

-- Liquidity sources over the next 12 months include our expectation of FFO of about THB176 billion, committed credit facilities, and cash and current investments.

-- Liquidity needs over the next 12 months include our expectation of consolidated capital expenditure of about THB240 billion, and dividends and debt repayments of about THB55 billion.

-- We anticipate that the company’s liquidity sources will exceed its needs even if EBITDA declines by 15%.

We assess PTT’s financial flexibility and access to external funding sources as strong. Our view is based on the company’s position as the only integrated energy company in Thailand. PTT has solid business positions in its respective segments. Financial flexibility will be important, given the company’s large capital expenditure requirements and our expectation of negative free operating cash flow in the next two years.

Outlook

The stable outlook on PTT reflects the outlook on the sovereign credit rating on Thailand.

We could upgrade PTT if we raise the sovereign credit rating, and the company maintains or improves its SACP.

We may downgrade PTT if: (1) we lower the sovereign credit rating on Thailand; (2) the government’s shareholding in PTT held by the Ministry of Finance falls below 50%; (3) the government’s energy policy shifts significantly, including liberalization of the gas industry, thus eroding PTT’s market share; or (4) PTT’s SACP weakens by more than four notches, which we consider highly unlikely.

Related Criteria And Research

-- Key Credit Factors: Criteria For Rating The Global Midstream Energy Industry, April 18, 2012

-- Standard & Poor’s Raises Its Oil Price Assumptions; Natural Gas Price Assumptions Unchanged, March 22, 2012

-- Global Criteria For Rating The Oil And Gas Exploration And Production Industry, Jan. 20, 2012

-- Key Credit Factors: Criteria For Rating The Global Oil Refining Industry, Nov. 28, 2011

-- Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 9, 2010

-- Stand-Alone Credit Profiles: One Component Of A Rating, Oct. 1, 2010

-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009

-- Business And Financial Risks In The Commodity And Specialty Chemical Industry, Nov. 20, 2008

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed

PTT Public Co. Ltd.

Corporate Credit Rating BBB+/Stable/--

Senior Unsecured BBB+