TEXT-Fitch migrates Precision Automation to mon-monitored

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 29 - Fitch Ratings has migrated India-based Precision Automation and Robotics India Limited’s (PARI) ‘Fitch BBB+(ind)’ National Long-Term rating with a Stable Outlook to the non-monitored category. This rating will now appear as ‘Fitch BBB+(ind)nm’ on the agency’s website. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings have been migrated to the non-monitored category due to lack of adequate information and Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of PARI. The ratings will remain in the non-monitored category for a period of six months and be withdrawn at the end of that period. However, in the event the issuer starts furnishing information during this six-month period, the ratings could be reinstated and will be communicated through a rating action commentary.

Fitch has also migrated PARI’s following bank loan ratings to the non-monitored category:

- INR952.79m term loans: migrated to National Long-Term ‘Fitch BBB+(ind)nm’ from ‘Fitch BBB+(ind)’

- INR930m fund-based working capital limits: migrated to National Long-Term ‘Fitch BBB+(ind)nm’ from ‘Fitch BBB+(ind)’

- INR905.55m non-fund-based working capital limits: migrated to National Long-Term ‘Fitch BBB+(ind)nm’ from ‘Fitch BBB+(ind)’ and National Short-Term ‘Fitch A2+(ind)nm’ from ‘Fitch A2+(ind)’

- INR250m commercial paper programme: migrated to National Short-Term ‘Fitch A2+(ind)nm’ from ‘Fitch A2+(ind)'