TEXT-S&P ratings - ARD Finance S.A.
#Credit Markets
August 29, 2012 / 10:51 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P ratings - ARD Finance S.A.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 29 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- ARD Finance S.A. --------------------------------------- 29-Aug-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: B/Stable/-- Country: Luxembourg

Primary SIC: Special Purpose

Program

Mult. CUSIP6: 00191A

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

29-Aug-2012 B/-- B/--

21-Oct-2011 B+/-- B+/--

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

EUR185 mil, US$345 mil 11.125% PIK notes nts

due 06/01/2018 CCC+ 29-Aug-2012

