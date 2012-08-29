TEXT-S&P lowers Ardagh Packaging L-T rtg to 'B'; outlook stable

Rationale

The downgrades follow Ardagh’s announcement that it has completed the debt-funded acquisition of U.S.-based glass container producer Anchor Glass Container Corp. (Anchor Glass). The downgrades reflect our view of Ardagh’s ongoing high leverage and lower-than-anticipated deleveraging prospects as a result of its persistently aggressive financial policy.

In our view, Ardagh’s credit metrics are no longer commensurate with a ‘B+’ rating and are unlikely to recover in the near term. This is due to the group’s high debt leverage, which in turn is driven by a series of debt-funded acquisitions in recent years. Following the group’s three-part notes issuance in July 2012, Ardagh’s Standard & Poor‘s-adjusted debt totals about EUR4.7 billion.

In our opinion, Ardagh’s free operating cash flow generation is unlikely to make a significant contribution toward reducing debt over the near term because adjusted funds from operations to debt is unlikely to exceed 10%. This is because we believe that economic weakness in Europe will continue to dampen volumes in the group’s Metals division, particularly in the more cyclical sectors (such as aerosols and paints) that represent about 26% of divisional sales.

Our ratings on Ardagh and related entities Ardagh Packaging Holdings Ltd. and ARD Finance S.A. reflect Ardagh’s “highly leveraged” financial risk profile and “satisfactory” business risk profile, as our criteria define these terms.

In our view, the main rating constraints include Ardagh’s aggressive financial policy and highly leveraged capital structure; its exposure to volatile input prices; and the capital-intensive nature of its glass operations.

These weaknesses are tempered to some extent by Ardagh’s leading position as one of the largest glass and metal packaging providers in Europe, with a primary focus on the relatively stable food and beverage end markets. In our opinion, external acquisitions have enhanced Ardagh’s competitive position and diversity, increased the group’s global footprint and scale, and given the group market-leading (or No. 2) positions in almost all of its core markets. The ratings also reflect Ardagh’s relatively robust profitability, underpinned by its scale, efficient cost base, and ability to manage input cost changes.

In our view, the Anchor Glass acquisition will add further support to Ardagh’s “satisfactory” business risk profile, notwithstanding the usual integration risks associated with an international acquisition of this size. However, we consider an upward revision of Ardagh’s business risk profile, which is already high among its peers, as unlikely over the medium term.

Liquidity

We assess Ardagh’s liquidity as “adequate” under our criteria. We anticipate that liquidity sources will continue to comfortably exceed liquidity uses over the next 12 months. As of June 30, 2012, our forecast liquidity sources comprise:

-- About EUR715 million of proceeds from the notes issuance;

-- Surplus cash of more than EUR200 million; and

-- Funds from operations (FFO) of about EUR240 million.

Furthermore, Ardagh has a new secured receivables facility agreement to replace its previous working capital facilities. The new facility currently stands at about EUR42 million. Over time, this facility will increase in size (up to EUR150 million) as additional sellers are added.

We estimate that Ardagh’s liquidity uses for the 12 months from June 30, 2012, will include:

-- $880 million (EUR721 million) for the Anchor Glass acquisition;

-- Capital spending of less than EUR180 million; and

-- A working capital outflow in line with (or slightly lower than) previous years.

We note that the group has a degree of flexibility in curbing capital expenditure, which in turn could become a potential source of additional liquidity. Furthermore, Ardagh has announced that it intends to use an IPO as a source of liquidity, which could be used to reduce debt. However, market conditions remain highly uncertain. Further bolt-on acquisitions may represent additional uses of liquidity over the next 12 months.

The group’s liquidity position is supported by a comfortable debt maturity profile, which is dominated by medium- to long-term sources of funding. The earliest significant debt maturity is in 2016.

We think it likely that Ardagh will remain in full compliance with the financial covenants on its Australasian senior banking facilities and General Electric Capital Corp. finance facility. We understand that there are no financial covenants on the new secured receivables facility.

Recovery analysis

The issue rating on the various senior secured notes issued by Ardagh Packaging Finance PLC (not rated), Ardagh Glass Finance PLC (not rated), and Ardagh MP Holdings USA Inc. (not rated) is ‘B+', one notch above the corporate credit rating on Ardagh. The recovery rating on these debt instruments is ‘2’, indicating our expectation of substantial (70%-90%) recovery for senior secured noteholders in the event of a payment default.

The issue rating on the various senior notes and subordinated notes issued by Ardagh Packaging Finance, Ardagh Glass Finance, Ardagh MP Holdings USA, and ARD Finance is ‘CCC+', two notches below the corporate credit rating on Ardagh. The recovery rating on these debt instruments is ‘6’, indicating our expectation of negligible (0%-10%) recovery prospects in the event of a payment default.

For the purpose of our recovery assessment, we simulate a default scenario. Under this scenario, our issue and recovery ratings are underpinned by our valuation of the group as a going concern. We base this valuation on a combination of Ardagh’s strong market positions and its well-diversified customer base. We project a default in 2015 in our simulated default scenario, with EBITDA falling to about EUR425 million. We estimate the stressed enterprise value at the point of default to be about EUR2.35 billion.

Our issue and recovery ratings on the senior secured notes reflect the numerical coverage and our view of the fairly comprehensive security package provided to the senior secured noteholders, tempered by the group’s multi-jurisdictional exposure.

Ardagh’s senior management moved from Dublin to Paris in early 2012, with the accounting, tax, and IT functions remaining in Dublin. We believe that, in a reorganization, Ardagh’s center of main interest (COMI) is likely to be determined as Luxembourg, where the group is registered and where its board of directors meets. That said, we note that if there is increasing evidence that the regular administration of the group’s business is conducted in France, there is an increased likelihood of France becoming the COMI. (For further information, see “COMIs In EU Insolvency Proceedings And Their Bearing On Standard & Poor’s Recovery Ratings,” published July 8, 2008.)

In accordance with our criteria, maintaining the ‘2’ recovery rating requires higher recovery prospects with France as the COMI than with Luxembourg as the COMI. (For further information, see “Jurisdiction-Specific Adjustments To Recovery And Issue Ratings,” published July 5, 2007.)

The negligible (0%-10%) recovery prospects for the senior and subordinated noteholders reflect the very high proportion of senior debt ranking ahead of them.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our view that Ardagh’s credit metrics will remain at levels commensurate with the ‘B’ rating. Specifically, this means adjusted FFO to debt is unlikely to exceed 10%. The outlook also takes into account the group’s aggressive financial policy and ongoing, largely debt-funded growth strategy.

We could take a positive rating action if the group deleverages and improves its credit measures in line with those we consider commensurate with a ‘B+’ rating. This could occur if Ardagh uses an IPO to reduce its debt.

Equally, we could lower the ratings if Ardagh’s credit measures deteriorate further--for example, because of further debt-funded acquisitions, financial underperformance, or unexpected material shareholder returns. Similarly, we could downgrade Ardagh if the group suffers from liquidity issues. However, we consider these risks to be remote in the near term.

Ratings List

Downgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action

To From

Ardagh Packaging Group Ltd.

Ardagh Packaging Holdings Ltd.

ARD Finance S.A.

Corporate Credit Rating B/Stable/-- B+/Watch Neg/--

ARD Finance S.A.

Subordinated Debt* CCC+ B-/Watch Neg

Recovery Rating 6 6

Ardagh Glass Finance PLC

Senior Secured Debt* B+ BB-/Watch Neg

Recovery Rating 2 2

Senior Unsecured Debt

EUR180 mil 8.75% nts due 02/01/2020 CCC+ B-/Watch Neg

Recovery Rating 6 6

EUR310 mil 7.125% nts due 06/15/2017 CCC+ B-/Watch Neg

Recovery Rating 6 6

Ardagh Packaging Finance PLC

Senior Secured Debt* B+ BB-/Watch Neg

Recovery Rating 2 2

Senior Unsecured Debt

US$470 mil 9.125% nts due 10/15/2020 CCC+ B-/Watch Neg

Recovery Rating 6 6

EUR475 mil, US$450 mil nts due CCC+ B-/Watch Neg

10/15/2020

Recovery Rating 6 6

*Guaranteed by Ardagh Packaging Holdings Ltd.