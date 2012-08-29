TEXT-Fitch:Redomiciling not expected among peripheral Eurozone corps

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 29 - Despite investor speculation, Fitch Ratings does not believe that peripheral eurozone corporates are currently likely to actively pursue a change in domicile to bolster share prices or hedge against the tail risk of a full-blown sovereign crisis. A combination of time, expense and political pressure are likely to dissuade issuers from taking this major step until it would likely be too late to do so effectively.

In a recent internal ‘war game’ scenario run by Fitch’s corporate group, the analysts focused, as corporates are currently doing, on more immediate and incremental creditor protection measures - reducing capex and dividends. By the time re-domiciling would have protected equity and debt stakeholders against the extreme tail risk of redenomination, the time pressures and logistics would likely have become too great.

More positively, most other types of pre-emptive action do not pose threats to bondholders. Fitch’s ‘war game’ was designed to look at what else corporates might do to evade possible tail risks further down the line - in other words, even where a tail risk does not crystallise, action taken by a corporate to avoid that risk may in itself change the risk position for creditors.

The vast majority of “evasive manoeuvres” considered by Fitch - including minority stake sales, changes in lending groups, liquidity drawdowns and debt buybacks - would most likely be neutral to mildly positive in the context of a stress scenario.

The most significant risks would come from the potential for dilution of group cash flow, either through structural subordination with some forms of funding, which may lower unsecured debt ratings, or the potential for loss of cash flows from crisis-driven disposals, which may lower both issuer and debt ratings.

While tensions in the eurozone have abated over the past month, Fitch continues to believe that the path to a lasting policy framework solution for the eurozone will be a complex one. A full description of the corporate ‘war game’ scenarios used, a toolkit of corporate evasive manoeuvres and a Q&A on how Fitch would evaluate them in ratings terms are all available in the document “Scenario: Eurozone Corporates ‘War Game’ Exercise”, available from www.fitchratings.com.

Link to Fitch Ratings’ Report: Scenario: Eurozone Corporate “War Game” Exercise

here