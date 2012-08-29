TEXT-S&P summary: Senegal (Republic of)

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 29 -

Summary analysis -- Senegal (Republic of) ------------------------- 29-Aug-2012

CREDIT RATING: B+/Negative/B Country: Senegal

Primary SIC: Sovereign

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

18-Dec-2000 B+/B B+/B

Rationale

The ratings on Senegal are constrained by the country’s low level of economic development, weak social indicators, and persistent external and fiscal deficits. The ratings are supported by recent political advances, good relations with donors, and monetary stability as provided by CFA franc zone membership.

We believe Senegal’s political situation has improved in recent months. President Macky Sall took office after the March 2012 presidential elections--a smoother political transition than we had anticipated. Popular discontent over electricity shortages and rising food and fuel prices, as well as controversy over the legality of former President Wade’s run for a third presidential mandate, has dissipated. We believe this will afford the new government a window in which to effectively address economic imbalances. On July 1, President Sall’s coalition secured a majority in the parliamentary elections.

We project Senegal’s GDP per capita to increase by 1% in real terms in 2012, slightly up from 2011. We expect annual real GDP per capita growth to approach 2% over the next few years as the effects of the 2011 drought fade and government investment programs start to remove the impediments posed by electricity and other infrastructure shortages.

Fiscal performance in 2011 was slightly worse than we had expected, with the general government recording a deficit of 6.6% of GDP to push the debt-to-GDP ratio toward 40% of GDP. We anticipate little improvement this year, but we believe the government’s fiscal consolidation plans should reduce the deficit to 4.0% by 2015, when debt should reach 47% of GDP.

To boost medium-term growth, the new government intends to proceed with some of the infrastructure developments started under the former legislature, particularly the reform of the government-owned electricity company, investment in energy production and distribution, and the construction of a new motorway and airport. Other plans include the extension of privately run Dakar port, building an additional port, and the creation of a special economic zone.

While capital expenditure--accounting for about 40% of total government spending--may be delayed to achieve fiscal targets, we expect most of the government’s fiscal adjustments to be on the current expenditure side, which has rapidly grown in recent years.

We believe the new government will meet its commitments to the IMF under its Policy Support Instrument (PSI) program. We understand that it is clearing domestic arrears--mainly to suppliers--and auditing the former administration’s results. Reform programs for public enterprises have started, which could increase their efficiency and decrease contingent liabilities for the government.

While WAEMU membership provides monetary stability, it may also be contributing to Senegal’s competitiveness challenges. Senegal has run current account deficits for almost the last two decades, though they have moderated from double digits as a percent of GDP to around 6%-8% in recent years. The current account deficits have been largely debt-financed, albeit mostly by official creditors at favorable rates.

External risk is related to Senegal’s capacity to finance its external deficits through external borrowing--despite being largely concessional--and attract FDI. Reserves amount to little more than the monetary base, a level we usually consider crucial for maintaining confidence in a pegged exchange rate regime. However, the pooling of reserves in the CFA franc monetary union gives members more leeway.

Recovery analysis

We rate the $500 million notes due 2021 issued by Senegal at ‘B+', the same level as the sovereign credit rating.

The recovery rating on these notes is ‘4’, indicating our expectation of average (30%-50%) recovery in the event of a payment default. In our recovery analysis, we use a hypothetical event of default as a starting point. As indicated by our ‘B+’ rating, however, such a scenario is not our central forecast. If the government were to default, we believe this would likely be due to a combination of commodity prices shock (such as an increase in oil and food prices combined with a less-likely collapse in phosphoric acid and gold prices) leading to an external shock as imports increase and exports drop. This would result in a long period of weak economic growth, in turn leading to deterioration in fiscal performance and further increasing debt levels. This could be combined with public finance mismanagement, exacerbated by lower donor support. In this scenario, the recovery rating takes into consideration the country’s still-limited integration in global trade, as well as high fiscal debt, and low fiscal and external flexibility in the default scenario. The large share of multilateral debt to total debt would in our view increase the risk of effective subordination of private creditors.

Outlook

The negative outlook reflects our view that we could lower the ratings if the new government’s policies do not effectively address fiscal and external imbalances and boost economic growth prospects. We could lower the ratings if plans to address the most needed infrastructure shortfalls are not implemented rapidly, or if unforeseen factors increase projected fiscal and external deficits. Conversely, we could revise the outlook to stable if infrastructure investments as well as structural reforms reduce the economy’s vulnerability to external shocks.

