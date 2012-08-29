TEXT-S&P cuts Southern States Cooperative to 'B'; otlk stable

Rationale

The downgrade follows the company’s much weaker-than-expected fiscal 2012 financial performance, resulting in key credit measures that are more in line with indicative ratios for a “highly leveraged” financial profile, including average total debt to EBITDA greater than 5x and funds from operations (FFO) to average total debt below 12%. This contrasts with our prior “aggressive” financial risk profile assessment and expectations that total debt to EBITDA would be below 4.5x and FFO to average total debt of more than 12%.

For the fiscal 2012 year ended June 30, Southern States’ EBITDA declined by an estimated 55%, owing to a combination of factors, including an unseasonably warm winter. As a result, average debt to EBITDA increased to more than 8x, compared with a ratio of about 4x at fiscal year-end 2011. Moreover, we believe debt leverage will remain well above 5x over the next year, reflecting how the company’s sales and operating performance are more concentrated in the Southeastern U.S. and are largely dependent on its spring selling season, when the company historically generates more than 60% of its annual EBITDA. Furthermore, the seasonality of its key crop inputs and animal feed businesses often lead to wide swings in debt leverage and cash flow measures during its fiscal year. Given this seasonality, we assess the company’s debt leverage using average adjusted total debt during interim fiscal quarters (including our standard adjustments).

The ratings on privately held Southern States also reflect our view of the company’s business risk profile as “vulnerable.” Key credit factors in our business risk assessment include the inherent seasonality of the cooperative’s agricultural-based businesses, very low margins, and volatile earnings. Although we believe the cooperative has a defendable market position as a regional distributor on the U.S. east coast, with an installed wholesale and retail distribution footprint across key farming areas in this region, its sales and operating performance are largely dependent on its spring selling season (ahead of farmers’ planting seasons), when the company historically generates more than 60% of its EBITDA. Based on this and other variables (such as weather, farmer profitability, and global agricultural commodity supply and demand conditions), we believe the company will continue to be subject to ongoing earnings volatility.

Southern States’ fiscal 2012 earnings were weakened by a combination of lower propane and petroleum demand stemming from last year’s warm winter, weaker wholesale fertilizer prices (in part because the warm weather led farmers to use less fertilizer; and in part a mix shift in farmer planting intentions away from cotton into peanuts), and higher operating expenses. We do not believe all of these trends will necessarily repeat during the next year and forecast the company’s adjusted EBITDA to partially rebound in fiscal 2013.

Our base case fiscal 2013 forecast includes the following assumptions:

-- A more than 5% year-over-year gross margin rebound in the company’s crops division, reflecting increased wholesale fertilizer demand following more-typical fertilizer application trends and continued demand growth for seed and other crop inputs;

-- Both wholesale and retail petroleum demand rebounds, leading to at least a 10% increase in petroleum division gross profits and a mid-single-digit rebound in retail division gross profits;

-- Modest gross margin compression in the company’s feed division, reflecting a mix shift to lower-margin feed products in response to higher anticipated grain prices because of the current drought in the Midwestern U.S.; and

-- Modest free cash flow generation of less than $10 million leading to unchanged year-end debt balances of about $135 million.

Based on the above assumptions we believe the company’s credit measures will modestly improve in fiscal 2013 but remain highly leveraged, including a debt to EBITDA ratio of about 5.5x and funds from operations to average debt of about 12% at fiscal year-end 2013 (compared with estimated ratios of about 8.6x and 9%, respectively for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2012). These projections are consistent with the indicative ratio range for a “highly leveraged” finance risk profile, which includes a debt to EBITDA ratio of more 5x and FFO to debt below 12%.

Liquidity

We believe Southern States will have “adequate” liquidity to meet its needs over the next year. Our view of liquidity incorporates the following expectations:

-- We expect liquidity sources (including excess cash balances at fiscal year-end, and revolving credit availability) will cover expected cash uses by over 1.2x over the next year.

-- We expect liquidity sources will continue to exceed uses, even in a very shortened spring selling season, as experienced in fiscal 2012, when EBITDA declined by more than 50% year over year.

-- Furthermore, we believe the company will remain in compliance with financial maintenance covenants, because we do not believe the company’s incurrence-based covenant test under its asset-based revolving credit facility (unrated) will trigger.

-- We believe the company has generally prudent financial risk management.

-- However, given the volatility that we have seen in the past two years in the company’s operations, we do not believe it could absorb high-impact, low-probability events without refinancing.

Cash sources include nominal excess cash, about $200 million of available borrowing base capacity under its $300 million asset-based revolving credit facility maturing 2014, and about $20 million in FFO. We believe these sources would adequately cover capital expenditures and working capital totaling about $170 million in aggregate.

Recovery analysis

Southern States’ senior unsecured 11.25% notes are rated ‘B’ (the same as the corporate credit rating) with a recovery rating of ‘4’, indicating our expectation of average recovery (30%-50%) in the event of a payment default. For the complete recovery analysis, see our recovery report on Southern States Cooperative to be published on RatingsDirect following the release of this report.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectations that the company’s liquidity will remain adequate and its earnings will rebound somewhat in fiscal 2013, resulting in a moderate improvement in its credit measures, including an average debt to EBITDA ratio of about 5.5x or less and an FFO to average debt ratio of about 12%.

We would consider lowering the ratings in the coming quarters if average adjusted debt to EBITDA does not improve from its very high levels (more than 8x) for the 12 months ended June 30, 2012. We believe this could occur if next year’s spring selling season is again jeopardized, most likely from bad weather, resulting in fertilizer volumes declining by more than 10% year-over-year and an EBITDA margin of less than 2%, or if liquidity becomes constrained.

Although less likely in the near term, we could consider a higher rating if the company is able to improve and sustain its financial performance such that debt to EBITDA declined to and remained below 5x. We believe this would require wholesale fertilizer sales to rebound by more than 10% and remain at those levels while the weather had no negative impact on any of the company’s businesses.

Related Criteria And Research

-- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011

-- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009

Ratings List

Downgraded; Recovery Ratings Unchanged

To From

Southern States Cooperative Inc.

Corporate credit rating B/Stable/-- B+/Stable/--

Senior unsecured B B+

Recovery ratings 4 4