TEXT-Fitch rates Progress 2012-2 Trust Final 'AAAsf'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 30 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Progress 2012-2 Trust’s mortgage-backed floating-rate notes final ratings as follows:

AUD742.2m Class A notes: ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable

AUD36.15m Class AB notes: ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable

AUD20.05m Class B1 notes: not rated

AUD1.6m Class B2 notes: not rated

The notes are issued by Perpetual Trustee Company Limited in its capacity as trustee of Progress 2012-2 Trust.

“The transaction benefits from overcollateralisation of AUD3.2m, funded by AMP Bank Limited,” said Anthea Clark, Associate Director of the agency’s Structured Finance team.

At the pool cut-off date, the total collateral pool consisted of 4,101 residential loans originated by AMP Bank Limited totaling approximately AUD796.8m. Fitch’s calculated weighted average current loan-to-value ratio was 65.9%, and the weighted average seasoning was 20.7 months. Investment loans comprise 26% of the pool, while owner-occupied borrower loans make up the remainder. All the loans in the pool are 100% full-documentation mortgages. Of the mortgages in the portfolio 45.5% are interest-only loans. Fixed-rate mortgages comprise 22.6% of the pool. The agency has incorporated all the above-mentioned factors into its credit analysis of the transaction.

The Long-Term ‘AAAsf’ ratings with Stable Outlook assigned to the Class A and AB notes are based on the quality of the collateral; the 2.7% credit enhancement provided by the subordinate Class B1 and B2 notes; the 0.4% credit enhancement provided by over-collateralisation; excess spread; and a liquidity reserve account sized at 0.8% of the aggregate invested amount of the notes at closing.

The ratings also reflect the 100% mortgage insurance policies provided by QBE Lenders’ Mortgage Insurance Limited (‘AA-'/Stable) and Genworth Financial Mortgage Insurance Pty Limited ; the interest rate swap arrangements in place; and AMP Bank Limited’s mortgage underwriting and servicing capabilities.

Fitch’s stress and rating sensitivity analysis is discussed in the new issue report entitled “Progress 2012-2”, available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the above link. Included as an appendix to the report are a description of the representations, warranties, and enforcement mechanisms.