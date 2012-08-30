TEXT-Fitch publishes national traveller movement studies and history of failure in Indonesia in 2011

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 30 - Fitch Ratings has today published a study of the Movement National Rating and Issuer Failure History in Indonesia in 2011. This report offers data and analysis of the performance of the national rankings in Indonesia issuers rated by Fitch in 2011, which also covers the period from 2004 to 2011.

Activity national ranking Indonesian companies are rated by Fitch remains net positive in 2011. The ratio of downgrades to the improved rating is 0.3: 1, compared to 0.1: 1 in the previous year. At the end of 2011, there were 44 national ranking issuer securities issued by Fitch Indonesia.

In 2011, there were no events of default on the national issuers with ratings issued by Fitch Indonesia, compared with one event in 2010.

National rankings primarily developed for use in emerging markets with sovereign ratings at ‘BBB’ or lower on an international scale, and where there is demand for a national ranking. Similarly, international rankings, national rankings offer relative ranking of credit but at different scales. National rating scale can not be directly compared with the scale of other international or national rankings in other countries. National rankings provide a clearer differentiation for domestic investors in their investment scope than an international scale.

