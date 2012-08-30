FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P summary: Kyoei Fire & Marine Insurance Co. Ltd.
#Credit Markets
August 30, 2012 / 8:52 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P summary: Kyoei Fire & Marine Insurance Co. Ltd.

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 30 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Kyoei Fire & Marine Insurance Co. Ltd. -------- 30-Aug-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: Country: Japan

Local currency A-/Stable/--

Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and

casualty

insurance

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

15-Mar-2007 A-/-- --/--

30-Mar-2005 BBB+/-- --/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

Our rating on Kyoei Fire & Marine Insurance Co. Ltd. (Kyoei Fire, A-/Stable/--) reflects possible financial support from its parent, National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives (Zenkyoren; not rated), when necessary, given that we believe the insurer is a strategically important subsidiary within Zenkyoren. The ratings also reflect its strong business position in the niche markets of Japan’s cooperative communities, as well as a relatively low loss ratio due to its business exposure. On the other hand, the ratings are constrained by the insurer’s relatively weak competitiveness in general channels other than cooperative communities, and a weak capital base relative to the level of risks it holds.

