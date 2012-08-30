TEXT-Fitch publishes State of Lower Saxony's 'AAA' ratings; outlook stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 30 - Fitch Ratings has published the German federated State of Lower Saxony’s Long-term local and foreign currency ratings of ‘AAA’. The agency has assigned a Short-term foreign currency rating of ‘F1+'. The Outlooks on the Long-term ratings are Stable. The agency has also affirmed the Long-term rating of the bond (ISIN) DE0001590917 at ‘AAA’.

Lower Saxony’s ratings reflect the stability and sustainability of the solidarity system for German Laender. According to the German constitution, all German member states are jointly responsible for supporting a Land in financial distress. Laender share equal responsibilities and must be in a financial position to fulfil their constitutional duties while exercising their right of autonomy. The federal government (the Bund) and all other federal members are required to provide support if a Land experiences “extreme budgetary hardship”. A negative rating action would be triggered by a change in the Federal Republic of Germany (‘AAA’/Stable/‘F1+'). Any change in the support scheme would require a review of the ratings.

Liquidity risk is mitigated by the bilateral and mutual agreements linking all the federated states and the Bund and ensuring their ability to assist one another. Cash would only fail to be forthcoming for a Land in the event of a complete federation-wide breakdown, in which neither other Laender nor the Bund itself could provide cash. Active liquidity management and proper treasury facilities prevent any temporary delays in the provision of support.

Extensive equalisation systems and an ambitious solidarity pact compensate for financial disparities. This framework requires the financially stronger Laender to transfer part of their above-average tax proceeds to the financially weaker ones and to reduce the gap in financial strength among Laender to a minimum. Lower-Saxony was a net receiver in the financial equalisation system and received transfers totalling EUR203.6m in 2011.

Lower Saxony reported an operating margin of 4% in 2011 (2010: 5.1%), while its current margin was negative 4.6%, driven by high interest payments. Direct debt was EUR56.8bn and Lower Saxony envisaged net new debt requirements of EUR1,225m in the current year. The state is quite confident that it can sustainably reduce the annual growth rate to comply with the debt break at least by 2019. Due to good debt management, Lower Saxony was able to further reduce interest paid in 2011 to 8.6% of operating revenues for the second consecutive year.

Lower Saxony faced a larger increase in operating expenditure (5.6%) than operating revenues (4.4%) in 2011. The increase in expenditure was driven by a rise in transfers to municipalities (13.5%), while tax revenues rose just 3% compared to the previous year.

Direct debt totaled EUR56.8bn at end-2011. The medium-term financial plan 2011-2015 foresees a continuous increase of debt up to 2015, when capital market debt could theoretically total EUR62.5bn (excluding Kassenkredite).

Net overall risk was EUR61.5bn at end-2011. This includes Lower Saxony’s direct debt, the direct debt of the state’s public sector entities, which totaled EUR3.6bn, and the state’s outstanding guarantees of EUR1.8bn (excluding the guarantee programme for NBank, the wholly state-owned development bank).

Lower Saxony is located in north-west Germany and had a population of about 7.9 million at end-2011. Its capital is the city of Hannover. The Land’s GDP of almost EUR214bn accounted for about 8.6% of national GDP in 2010, whereas its GDP per capita of EUR26,974 is about 12% below Germany’s average of EUR30,566. GDP increased by 3.2% (Germany: 3%) in real terms in 2011 on a preliminary basis. The unemployment rate was 6.5% in July 2012, slightly below that of Germany (6.8%).

