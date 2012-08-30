FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P summary: Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
August 30, 2012 / 11:26 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P summary: Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 30 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam 30-Aug-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: B+/Stable/B Country: Vietnam

Primary SIC: Commercial Banks

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

08-Dec-2011 B+/B B+/B

23-Dec-2010 BB-/B BB-/B

22-Jul-2010 BB/B BB/B

===============================================================================

Ratings Score Snapshot

Issuer Credit Rating B+/Stable/B

SACP b

Anchor b

Business Position Strong (+1)

Capital and Earnings Very Weak (-1)

Risk Position Adequate (0)

Funding and Liquidity Average

and Adequate (0)

Support +1

GRE Support 0

Group Support 0

Sovereign Support +1

Additional Factors 0

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that BIDV will maintain its financial profile amid challenging operating conditions in Vietnam and improve its risk management systems.

We could downgrade BIDV if: (1) we lower the sovereign rating on Vietnam ; (2) the bank’s asset quality declines substantially; or (3) its RAC ratio falls below 2%.

We could upgrade BIDV if we raise the sovereign rating on Vietnam and the bank’s stand-alone credit profile improves. Any large capital raising activity, including a strategic sale of a stake in BIDV, such that the bank’s RAC ratio increases to above 3%, could improve its stand-alone credit profile to ‘b+'.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.