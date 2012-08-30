TEXT-S&P summary: Royal Dutch Shell PLC

Aug 30 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Royal Dutch Shell PLC ------------------------- 30-Aug-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: AA/Stable/A-1+ Country: Netherlands

Primary SIC: Crude petroleum

and natural gas

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

03-Sep-2009 AA/A-1+ AA/A-1+

01-Sep-2008 AA+/A-1+ AA+/A-1+

===============================================================================

Rationale

The ratings on Royal Dutch Shell PLC (Shell) reflect Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ assessments of the company’s business risk profile as “excellent” and its financial risk profile as “minimal.” As one of the world’s three largest listed integrated oil companies, Shell’s “excellent” business profile is based on our view of its large, globally diversified, and growing exploration, production, and liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations, as well as significant global downstream operations. Weaknesses include Shell’s exposure to highly volatile and cyclical commodity sectors, especially oil refining, resulting in volatile free cash flow; inherent challenges such as reserve replacement and maintaining production; and significant volatility in the company’s pension schemes.

Shell has indicated that it has reserves of about 14.3 billion barrels of oil equivalent (boe) as of Dec. 31, 2011, in line with 2010, and also similar year-on-year production of 1.2 billion boe, implying a stable average reserve life of about 12 years. The proportion of proven developed reserves increased to 67% in 2011, from 52% in 2010, with a developed reserve life of eight years.

We continue to assess Shell’s financial risk profile as “minimal,” mostly due to the company’s conservative debt leverage policies compared with peers. That said, total reported debt is a material $33 billion as of June 30, 2012, and is unlikely to decline significantly in our view.