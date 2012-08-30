TEXT-S&P summary: JMC Steel Group Inc.

Aug 30 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- JMC Steel Group Inc. -------------------------- 30-Aug-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: B+/Stable/-- Country: United States

State/Province: Illinois

Primary SIC: Steel foundries,

nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 46622L

Mult. CUSIP6: 47759Y

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

15-Feb-2012 B+/-- B+/--

28-May-2009 B/-- B/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

The ratings on Chicago-based pipe and tube processor JMC Steel Group Inc. reflect Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ view of the company’s “weak” business risk profile and “aggressive” financial risk profile. Our business risk score incorporates JMC’s dependence on cyclical energy- and construction-related end markets, exposure to volatile steel prices, and execution risk of integrating recent acquisitions. The company’s relatively high debt load underscores our financial profile assessment, though JMC’s history of positive free cash flow generation and our view of its “strong” liquidity profile provide support to the ‘B+’ corporate credit rating.

Under our baseline scenario, we expect JMC’s 2012 EBITDA generation to be flat to slightly below 2011 levels--lower than our previous expectations. JMC has experienced margin pressure during the year due to higher-than-expected expenses to bring recent acquisitions to profitability, falling steel prices and challenging market conditions. In 2013, we expect acquired operations to turn modestly profitable and, assuming that demand and steel prices remain relatively stable, we expect JMC to generate more than $310 million in EBITDA. Key assumptions to our EBITDA forecast include:

-- Sluggish annual real GDP growth of 2% in 2012 and 2013 in the U.S.;

-- Weak nonresidential construction activity throughout 2013;

-- Stable demand for the company’s recently acquired oil country tubular goods (OCTG) product line;

-- Higher production volume and declining per-unit costs as the company completes construction on its acquired facilities; and

-- JMC will take steps to bring its cost profile more in line with historical levels.

Key downside risks to our view of the credit include an economic recession or stalled housing recovery in the U.S., which would likely reduce demand for the company’s structural tubing and standard pipe products. Inability to complete construction on acquired OCTG facilities and fully integrate other acquired operations on time and on budget could also pressure JMC’s profitability. Other risks include import pressure on OCTG product pricing and that falling steel prices could trigger a slowdown in demand.

As of June 23, 2012, debt was approximately $1.5 billion (including adjustments for operating leases and pensions); leverage was around 5.5x and funds from operations (FFO)-to-debt was 9%. Based on our EBITDA assumptions and our expectation that JMC will increase profitability at acquired facilities, we expect credit measures to improve from current weakened levels over the next 12 to 18 months. We expect leverage and FFO-to-debt to improve to around 4.5x and 12%, respectively, during this time and that interest coverage ratios should be around 3x. Positive operating cash flow generation and our view that the company’s liquidity is strong provides additional support to JMC’s credit profile.

JMC is one of North America’s largest producers of steel pipe and tubular products. The company maintains a good competitive position in structural tube, standard pipe, and electrical conduit products, despite competing in highly cyclical end markets. Prices for the company’s main raw material--flat rolled steel, which we believe comprises more than 60% of the cost of goods sold--are also volatile. Although JMC has historically been somewhat successful at passing higher steel prices through to its customers, it remains vulnerable to steel price movements. In addition, its standard pipe and OCTG products have at times been susceptible to imports, although this risk has recently been somewhat mitigated by antidumping and countervailing duties on products from China.

Liquidity

We view JMC’s liquidity position as “strong” under our liquidity criteria. Key aspects of our liquidity assessment include: We expect that sources of liquidity over the next couple of years will exceed uses by 1.5x or more; We expect that liquidity sources will continue to exceed uses, even if EBITDA were to decline by 30%; and Compliance with financial maintenance covenants would survive a 30% drop in EBITDA without the company breaching covenant test measures.

As of June 23, 2012, JMC had total liquidity of $409 million, consisting of $131 million in cash and $278 million in availability under its $400 million asset-based loan (ABL) facility due 2016, after accounting for about $5 million in letters of credit. We estimate that lower FFO generation and higher capital expenditures will result in minimal levels of free cash flow in 2012. During 2013 we expect free cash flow generation to increase to $50 million to 70 million as capital spending levels decline. Cash flows can be volatile and tend to be counter cyclical since working capital can be a significant use of cash in a recovery as sales grow with demand.

JMC has minimal covenants, consisting of a 1.1x fixed-charge coverage ratio applicable when excess availability under its ABL is less than 12.5%. The company has no significant debt maturities over the next few years, and its mandatory debt repayments are modest, with about $5 million annual amortization under the increased term loan. The term loan also includes a cash flow sweep that will serve to modestly reduce debt during the next several quarters. In addition, we expect that any potential further acquisitions or dividend payments will not negatively affect the company’s financial risk profile.

Recovery analysis

We rate JMC’s senior secured term loan ‘BB’ with a ‘1’ recovery rating and the company’s senior unsecured notes ‘B’ with a ‘5’ recovery rating. The ‘1’ recovery rating reflects our view that lenders should expect to receive very high (90% to 100%) recovery under our default scenario for the senior secured term loan. The ‘5’ recovery rating reflects a modest (10% to 30%) recovery for the senior unsecured notes under our default scenario. For the complete recovery analysis, see our recovery report on JMC, published Feb. 16, 2012, on RatingsDirect.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that JMC will continue to improve its credit metrics over the next 12-18 months as it integrates its acquisitions, assuming moderate steel price volatility. We believe that JMC will reduce leverage to 4x to 5x, even after considering its acquisition-driven growth strategy. Our rating and outlook also incorporate the company’s strong liquidity and improving business mix.

We could lower our ratings if credit measures remain above 5x or if FFO-to-debt doesn’t improve to 12% as we anticipate over the next 12 months. This could occur if the company is unable to complete construction of new facilities as anticipated, if our outlook for a recovery in construction is delayed further, if growth in the U.S. falters, or if JMC is unable to pass through raw material costs to customers because of a decline in demand. We could also take a negative rating action if the company pursues a more aggressive financial policy with regard to debt-financed acquisitions.

An upgrade seems less likely in the near term, given our view of JMC’s weak business profile, private ownership structure, and our expectation that the company will maintain its aggressive financial risk profile. However, one could occur if end markets rebound more quickly than we expect, if JMC substantially reduces its leverage, or if the company demonstrates sustainable growth prospects over the next few years.

Related Criteria And Research

-- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011

-- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The Metals Industry, June 22, 2009

-- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008