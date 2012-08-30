TEXT-S&P summary: RTE Reseau de Transport d'Electricite

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 30 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- RTE Reseau de Transport d Electricite --------- 30-Aug-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: A+/Stable/A-1 Country: France

Primary SIC: Electric Services

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

17-Jan-2012 A+/A-1 A+/A-1

27-Oct-2011 AA-/A-1+ AA-/A-1+

10-Nov-2009 A+/A-1 A+/A-1

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

EUR6 bil med-term note Prog 09/01/2006: sr

unsecd A+ 17-Jan-2012

EUR1 bil 4.125% med-term nts due 09/27/2016 A+ 17-Jan-2012

EUR1.25 bil 4.875% med-term nts due

05/06/2015 A+ 17-Jan-2012

EUR1 bil 5.125% med-term nts due 09/12/2018 A+ 17-Jan-2012

EUR750 mil 3.875% med-term nts due 06/28/2022 A+ 17-Jan-2012

EUR750 mil 4.125% med-term nts due 02/03/2021 A+ 17-Jan-2012

EUR1.5 bil adj rate RCF due 07/07/2017 bank ln A+ 10-Aug-2012

FRENCH CP prog auth amt EUR1.5 bil A-1 17-Jan-2012

Rationale

The ratings on RTE Reseau de Transport d‘Electricite (RTE) reflect Standard & Poor’s Ratings services’ view of the company’s strategic monopoly position as France’s electricity transmission system operator, its supportive regulatory framework, and its quasi-exclusive focus on low-risk regulated activities. These strengths are partially offset by RTE’s significant financial profile, characterized by generally lower profitability in the current regulatory period and substantial negative free cash flow generation for the next few years. We anticipate large negative discretionary cash flow due to RTE’s extensive capital expenditure (capex) program and high ongoing dividend payments, which we think will lead to a gradual increase in debt in the next few years and probably beyond.

We assess RTE’s stand-alone credit profile (SACP) at ‘a’, reflecting our views of RTE’s business risk profile as “excellent” and its financial risk profile as “significant,” as our criteria define these terms.