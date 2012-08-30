TEXT-Fitch launches Russian banks monthly datawatch

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 30 - Fitch Ratings has launched the ‘Russian Banks Monthly Datawatch’ (Datawatch), a monthly publication of key data from banks’ regulatory accounts, to be accompanied by written commentary once a quarter. The agency believes this will help to provide unique visibility on the most recent developments in the Russian banking sector, allowing investors to monitor key aspects of banks’ credit profiles in almost real time.

The Datawatch will cover 100 Russian banks, selected based on size and whether they are rated by Fitch, which together accounted for 87% of the sector at end-7M12. For these banks, Fitch has converted the regulatory data, sourced from filings made by Russian banks to the Central Bank of Russia (CBR) and published on the regulator's web site (cbr.ru/) on a monthly basis, into a convenient format and presented key numbers in the attached summary spreadsheets. Included in these are key numbers and changes for the last month (July in the current issue), and changes since the beginning of the year (for 7M12). The conversion is done according to Fitch's methodology, which involves IFRS-like classification of certain items and as a result some figures may differ somewhat from banks' published Russian Accounting Standards (RAS) accounts as of the same date.

Although RAS accounts have some deficiencies relative to IFRS, they also contain some detailed disclosures which can be absent in IFRS statements. In addition, they are published on a monthly basis and with limited time lag (usually within two weeks of the reporting date). To preserve this benefit, Fitch will aim to publish Datawatch within five working days after financial statements became available on CBR’s web-site. However, if CBR’s data presentation format changes, publication may be delayed due to extra time needed to accommodate for that.

The first issue of Datawatch is also supplemented with the report about the recent trends in the Russian banking sector.

Sample banks’ loan growth was a moderate 8.9% in 7M12, although major retail banks reported much faster growth of 30%-60%, while VTB Bank and many mid-sized private institutions expanded only moderately or even deleveraged. Fitch forecasts growth of 15%-20% for FY12, with the upper end of the range probably only achievable if additional government funding is made available or deposit growth picks up.

Capitalisation has weakened significantly as a result of post-crisis rapid growth, and regulatory ratios fell by a further 50bps-150bps at most banks in July 2012 alone, as a result of increased risk weights on certain categories of assets. Reduced ratios across the sector, coupled with sometimes moderate reserves (7.3% in sample banks) and legacy asset quality problems following the last crisis indicate limited ability to absorb potential losses at some banks. Specifically Fitch notes that the regulatory capital adequacy ratio (CAR) of 40 of the reviewed 100 banks was below 12%, while at 13 banks the ratio was below 11%.

Deposits grew by only 4% across the sample banks in 7M12, with retail deposits (7.1%) growing faster than corporate accounts (1%). As a result, about half of 7M12 loan growth was effectively funded by government borrowings, which amounted to RUB3.1trn, or 9.5% of the reviewed banks’ liabilities at end-7M12, up from RUB1.9trn (6.3%) at end-2011. At end-7M12 about 78% of state funds was concentrated in government related banks. Fitch is concerned that government funding is not far short of the peak amount during the last crisis (RUB3.6trn for the whole sector), while available collateral to raise further CBR funding, if needed, may be limited.

Link to Fitch Ratings’ Report: Russian Banks Monthly Datawatch

here