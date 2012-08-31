TEXT-S&P summary: KWG Property Holding Ltd.

Nevertheless, KWG’s improved product and project diversity should provide the company with some flexibility to support its good level of property sales. In the second half of 2012, the company will launch four new projects in Guangzhou, Chengdu, Hainan, and Suzhou, and increase the number of projects available for sale to 20 from 15 a year ago. Besides, KWG has diversified its product mix to include smaller-sized flats and commercial properties such as service apartments to mitigate the policy risks. These properties are less affected by the government’s home purchase restrictions. In our view, KWG’s more flexible project execution, growing brand recognition, and partnership with established developers for project development should mitigate certain business and execution risks. We expect the company’s profitability to remain satisfactory, with EBITDA margin of about 35% in 2012.

Our assessment of KWG’s financial risk profile reflects our view of its fairly aggressive growth appetite and rising leverage. The company’s more consistent financial management with improved cash flows and liquidity somewhat offset these weakness. In our view, KWG’s debt leverage will likely remain high due to its increase in borrowings to fund construction and business expansion. In the second half of 2012, we expect the company to somewhat reduce its onshore borrowings using surplus cash on hand. We expect the company to maintain its leverage at levels consistent with the rating.

We expect KWG’s financial performance to be satisfactory in the next one to two years due to its good level of unrecognized sales. As of June 30, 2012, the company has Chinese renminbi (RMB) 9.0 billion of contracted sales that it can bring forward for revenue recognition. In our base-case scenario, we expect KWG’s credit metrics to remain satisfactory in 2012, despite some weakening from a year ago. Our key forecast assumptions for 2012 are that contracted sales will remain flat at about RMB11.5 billion, EBITDA margin will weaken to about 35% from 37% a year ago, and total borrowings will increase to RMB16.5 billion from RMB13.8 billion at the end of 2011. As a result, we expect KWG’s adjusted debt-to-EBITDA ratio to be 4.5x and EBITDA interest coverage to be 3x by the end of this year.

Liquidity

KWG’s liquidity is “adequate”, as defined in our criteria. We expect the company’s liquidity sources to exceed uses by 1.2x or more in 2012. Our assessment of the company’s liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations and assumptions:

-- Liquidity sources for 2012 include an unrestricted cash balance of RMB4.0 billion as of Dec. 31, 2011, new loan drawdowns of RMB3.5 billion, and projected cash receipts from property sales of about RMB10.5 billion.

-- Liquidity uses include short-term debts due of RMB5 billion, land premium payable of RMB1.2 billion, and estimated construction costs, working capital needs, and dividend distribution of RMB8.2 billion.

-- We expect net sources of liquidity to remain positive even if EBITDA declines by 15%. We anticipate that the company will remain in compliance of its financial covenants in 2012. However, the headroom under certain of its financial covenants has tightened. We expect the company to cautiously manage its balance sheet to comply with its covenants.

-- We understand that the company also has undrawn onshore banking facilities of RMB3.3 billion. Nevertheless, we do not consider these facilities in our liquidity assessment because disbursement of credit depends on its availability and is subject to approval from lenders on a case-by-case basis.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects the good visibility over KWG’s financial performance, which we expect to remain satisfactory in 2012. We expect KWG to continue to manage its expansion and balance sheet, particularly its leverage, within our expectations.

We may lower the rating if KWG’s debt-funded expansion is more aggressive than we expected. We could also downgrade the company if its property sales or profitability weaken significantly. This could happen if its liquidity for the next 12 months weakens such that its cash sources are less than 1.2x its cash uses or its ratio of debt-to-EBITDA rises above 5x.

We may raise the rating if KWG further diversifies its property development projects and establishes a record of consistent and disciplined financial management while pursuing expansion. In particular, we could upgrade KWG if the company sustains an EBITDA margin of more than 30% and a ratio of debt-to-EBITDA of less than 3.5x.