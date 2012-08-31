FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P summary: Sony Corp.
#Credit Markets
August 31, 2012 / 7:36 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P summary: Sony Corp.

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Liquidity

Sony’s liquidity is strong in our view. As of June 30, 2012, Sony’s consolidated total cash, equivalents, and short-term securities, excluding those of its financial services segment, amounted to about JPY523.1 billion. The amount adequately covers short-term borrowings totaling JPY425.5 billion. In addition, Sony has unused credit facilities of JPY754.2 billion, which provides high flexibility. On a fully consolidated basis, including financial subsidiaries, the combined amount of total cash, equivalents, and short-term securities was about JPY1,315.8 billion. The figure is well above the combined amount of short-term borrowings and long-term debt maturing within one year of about JPY435.9 billion.

CreditWatch

Standard & Poor’s will resolve the CreditWatch placement after reassessing Sony’s earnings prospects for fiscal 2012, the near-term financial impact of its investment activities, and sources of financial flexibility such as asset sales that could offset its weakening financial profile. We could lower the ratings on the company one to two notches depending on the extent to which we believe prospects for improvement in key measures of credit quality would recede--for example, if total debt to EBITDA (excluding financial services) does not recover to the 3x-4x level or total debt to capitalization (excluding financial services) does not ease to below 40% in the near to medium term.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
