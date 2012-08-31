TEXT-S&P summary: Basellandschaftliche Kantonalbank

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 31 -

Summary analysis -- Basellandschaftliche Kantonalbank ------------- 31-Aug-2012

CREDIT RATING: AAA/Negative/A-1+ Country: Switzerland

Primary SIC: Commercial banks,

nec

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

21-Nov-2001 AAA/A-1+ AAA/A-1+

Ratings Score Snapshot

Issuer Credit Rating AAA/Negative/A-1+

SACP aa-

Anchor a

Business Position Adequate (0)

Capital and Earnings Very Strong (+2)

Risk Position Adequate (0)

Funding and Liquidity Average

and Strong (0)

Support +3

GRE Support +3

Group Support 0

Sovereign Support 0

Additional Factors 0

Major Rating Factors

Strengths:

-- Integral link with and very important role to the Canton of Basel-Country, underpinned by a statutory guarantee.

-- Strong retail banking franchise in the economically strong home market of Canton of Basel-Country.

-- Very strong capitalization and sound earnings.

-- Conservative management and low risk appetite.

Weaknesses:

-- Concentration risk due to focus on residential mortgage lending in Canton of Basel-Country.

-- Limited geographic, business, and earnings diversification.

Outlook

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ negative outlook on Switzerland-based Basellandschaftliche Kantonalbank (BLKB) reflects our view of the growing economic imbalances in the Swiss Confederation (unsolicited ratings; AAA/Stable/A-1+) stemming from residential real estate price increases observed over the past three years, potentially putting pressure on the quality of BLKB’s mortgage loan book. If this trend continues, the growing economic imbalance may lead us to a more negative view of the economic environment in which Swiss banks are operating and consequently we would review the ratings on all domestically oriented Swiss banks, including BLKB. This could result in a potential downward revision of BLKB’s anchor and subsequently its stand-alone credit profile, and the issuer credit rating by one notch.

Further negative rating actions may be triggered by a change in BLKB’s role for or link with the Canton of Basel-Country (AAA/stable/A-1+) or changes in the statutory guarantee, which may lead to a weaker assessment of its status as a government-related entity (GRE). However, we currently consider this scenario to be unlikely and would expect BLKB’s existing obligations to be grandfathered.

