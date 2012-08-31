FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P summary: Jordan Islamic Bank
August 31, 2012 / 8:11 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P summary: Jordan Islamic Bank

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 31 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Jordan Islamic Bank --------------------------- 31-Aug-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BB/Negative/B Country: Jordan

Primary SIC: Foreign bank &

branches &

agencies

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

19-Jul-2010 BB/B BB/B

===============================================================================

Ratings Score Snapshot

Issuer Credit Rating BB/Negative/B

SACP bb

Anchor bb

Business Position Adequate (0)

Capital and Earnings Moderate (0)

Risk Position Adequate (0)

Funding and Liquidity Average

and Strong (0)

Support 0

GRE Support 0

Group Support 0

Sovereign Support 0

Additional Factors 0

Major Rating Factors

Strengths:

-- Leading position as Jordan’s largest Islamic lender and third-largest bank.

-- Strong liquidity profile.

-- Overall good resiliency to current adverse domestic economic conditions.

Weaknesses:

-- High geographic concentration in Jordan and related credit risk due to the adverse domestic economic environment.

-- Moderate capitalization metrics, expected to decline further because of sustained growth.

-- Internal capital generation hindered by high dividend payout ratios.

Outlook

The negative outlook on Jordan Islamic Bank (JIB) reflects Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ view that its asset quality and capitalization are deteriorating, although its asset quality remains better than domestic peers’. As such, a greater deterioration than we currently expect could affect our assessment of JIB’s risk position or capital and earnings. We would consider a negative rating action if the bank’s capitalization reduces such that our projected risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio before adjustments falls below 5% within 24 months. A lowering of the sovereign foreign currency rating would trigger a similar rating action on the bank.

Conversely, any improvement or stabilization in Jordan’s operating environment that would lead to a positive rating action on the sovereign, coupled with signs that the bank’s RAC ratio before adjustments can be sustained above 5%, would likely lead us to revise the outlook to stable.

Related Criteria And Research

-- Ratings On The Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan Affirmed At ‘BB/B’; Outlook Remains Negative Due To External Risks, July 25, 2012.

-- BICRA On Jordan Revised To Group ‘7’ From Group ‘8’, Nov. 9, 2011.

-- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- Bank Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 6, 2010

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
