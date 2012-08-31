FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P ratings - Raiffeisenbank ZAO
August 31, 2012 / 8:26 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P ratings - Raiffeisenbank ZAO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 31 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Raiffeisenbank ZAO ------------------------------------- 31-Aug-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BBB/Stable/A-2 Country: Russia

Primary SIC: Commercial banks,

nec

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

31-Aug-2012 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2

24-Jun-2010 BBB/A-3 BBB/A-3

17-Jun-2009 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3

08-Dec-2008 BBB/A-3 BBB/A-3

25-Sep-2007 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

US$5 bil med-term note Prog 02/14/2008: sr

unsecd BBB 24-Jun-2010

RUB5 bil 7.50% bnds ser BO7 due 11/27/2013 BBB 03-Dec-2010

US$5 bil med-term note Prog 02/14/2008: sub BBB- 24-Jun-2010

US$5 bil med-term note Prog 02/14/2008: S-T

debt A-2 31-Aug-2012

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
