FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P summary: Panasonic Corp.
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 31, 2012 / 8:46 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P summary: Panasonic Corp.

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 31 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Panasonic Corp. ------------------------------- 31-Aug-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: A-/Negative/A-2 Country: Japan

Primary SIC: Household

appliances, nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 576879

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

22-Feb-2012 A-/A-2 A-/A-2

02-Nov-2011 A/A-1 A/A-1

13-Dec-2009 A+/A-1 A+/A-1

===============================================================================

Rationale

The ratings on Panasonic Corp. (A-/Negative/A-2) reflect the company’s technological advantages and product-development strengths in its core digital products and home appliance business. Its strong ability to improve earnings by reducing fixed costs and streamlining operating efficiency is also a supportive factor for the company’s stable profits. We expect the company to have strengthened its business lines after it fully consolidated key group companies, including Sanyo Electric Co. Ltd. and Panasonic Electric Works Co. Ltd. in 2011. Constraints on the ratings include increasing downward pressure on the company’s competitiveness of its TV businesses and its weakening key financial ratios due to weak demand and fierce global competition.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.