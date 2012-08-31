TEXT-S&P summary: Panasonic Corp.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 31 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Panasonic Corp. ------------------------------- 31-Aug-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: A-/Negative/A-2 Country: Japan

Primary SIC: Household

appliances, nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 576879

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

22-Feb-2012 A-/A-2 A-/A-2

02-Nov-2011 A/A-1 A/A-1

13-Dec-2009 A+/A-1 A+/A-1

===============================================================================

Rationale

The ratings on Panasonic Corp. (A-/Negative/A-2) reflect the company’s technological advantages and product-development strengths in its core digital products and home appliance business. Its strong ability to improve earnings by reducing fixed costs and streamlining operating efficiency is also a supportive factor for the company’s stable profits. We expect the company to have strengthened its business lines after it fully consolidated key group companies, including Sanyo Electric Co. Ltd. and Panasonic Electric Works Co. Ltd. in 2011. Constraints on the ratings include increasing downward pressure on the company’s competitiveness of its TV businesses and its weakening key financial ratios due to weak demand and fierce global competition.