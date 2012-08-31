TEXT-S&P summary: Sumitomo Corp.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Summary analysis -- Sumitomo Corp.
31-Aug-2012

CREDIT RATING: A/Stable/A-1 Country: Japan

Primary SIC: Durable goods,

Mult. CUSIP6: 865613

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

08-Feb-2006 A/A-1 A/A-1

07-Mar-2005 A-/A-2 A-/A-2

Rationale

Our ratings on Sumitomo Corp. (A/Stable/A-1) reflect its strong and diversified business franchise, stable earnings, and competitive edge in metal products, transportation equipment, and media businesses. On the other hand, they are offset by concentration risk in large exposures due to large-scale investments.