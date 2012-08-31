TEXT-S&P summary: Sumitomo Corp.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 31 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- Sumitomo Corp. -------------------------------- 31-Aug-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: A/Stable/A-1 Country: Japan
Primary SIC: Durable goods,
nec
Mult. CUSIP6: 865613
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
08-Feb-2006 A/A-1 A/A-1
07-Mar-2005 A-/A-2 A-/A-2
===============================================================================
Rationale
Our ratings on Sumitomo Corp. (A/Stable/A-1) reflect its strong and diversified business franchise, stable earnings, and competitive edge in metal products, transportation equipment, and media businesses. On the other hand, they are offset by concentration risk in large exposures due to large-scale investments.