#Credit Markets
August 31, 2012 / 8:51 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P summary: Sumitomo Corp.

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 31 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Sumitomo Corp. -------------------------------- 31-Aug-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: A/Stable/A-1 Country: Japan

Primary SIC: Durable goods,

nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 865613

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

08-Feb-2006 A/A-1 A/A-1

07-Mar-2005 A-/A-2 A-/A-2

===============================================================================

Rationale

Our ratings on Sumitomo Corp. (A/Stable/A-1) reflect its strong and diversified business franchise, stable earnings, and competitive edge in metal products, transportation equipment, and media businesses. On the other hand, they are offset by concentration risk in large exposures due to large-scale investments.

