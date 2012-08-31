TEXT-S&P summary: Tata Motors Ltd.

Aug 31 -

Summary analysis -- Tata Motors Ltd. ------------------------------ 31-Aug-2012

CREDIT RATING: BB/Positive/-- Country: India

Primary SIC: Motor Vehicles

and Equipment

Mult. CUSIP6: 876568

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

09-Jul-2012 BB/-- BB/--

27-Oct-2010 BB-/-- BB-/--

13-Aug-2010 B+/-- B+/--

04-Aug-2009 B/-- B/--

25-Mar-2009 B+/-- B+/--

12-Dec-2008 BB-/-- BB-/--

04-Apr-2008 BB/-- BB/--

Rationale

The rating on India-based automaker Tata Motors Ltd. reflects the significant investments required at the company’s fully owned subsidiary Jaguar Land Rover PLC (JLR; BB-/Positive/--). The rating also reflects the highly competitive and capital intensive nature of the global automaker industry and Tata Motors’ weak position in the intensely competitive domestic passenger vehicle segment. Tata Motors’ dominant position in the Indian commercial vehicle market and JLR’s improving operating performance temper the above weaknesses. JLR accounts for about 60% of Tata Motors’ consolidated revenues and two-thirds of the company’s EBITDA.

We assess Tata Motors’ business risk profile to be “fair” and its financial risk profile as “significant”, as our criteria define these terms.

The global automaker industry is intensely competitive and highly capital intensive, in our view. New product development and technology to meet the industry’s increasingly stringent fuel economy, safety, and emission standards require significant recurring investment. We believe that these investments are vital to support the growth of the Land Rover brand, allow the repositioning of the less-successful Jaguar brand, and help JLR reduce emission to comply with regulation. JLR is scaling up its investments to about GBP2.0 billion in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2013. In our view, JLR will spend over GBP2.0 billion annually over the next few years. We expect this expenditure to result in negative operating cash flows for Tata Motors, and slightly impair the company’s profitability and restrict any material improvement in its credit metrics.

JLR’s improving competitive position and Tata Motors’ dominant position in the Indian commercial vehicle market support Tata Motors’ business risk profile. We recently revised our assessment of JLR’s business risk profile to “fair” from “weak” due to: (1) healthy volume growth, particularly in emerging markets; (2) strong demand for the Land Rover brand; and (3) the launch of Evoque, which we expect will be the best-selling model for JLR in 2013. We expect Tata Motors to maintain its dominant share of over 55%-60% in the growing Indian commercial vehicle market, despite increasing competition.