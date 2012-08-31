FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 31, 2012 / 9:06 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P: LSEG & LCH.Clearnet rtgs and watch are unchanged

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 31 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that its ratings and CreditWatch placements on London Stock Exchange Group PLC (LSEG; A-/Watch Neg/A-2) and LCH.Clearnet Group Ltd. (LCH.Clearnet; A+/Watch Neg/A-1) remain unchanged pending the expected completion of the acquisition by LSEG of a majority stake in LCH.Clearnet in the fourth quarter. The transaction has been approved by shareholders, but remains subject to approval by regulators and anti-trust authorities.

As we noted in previous statements, we see potential negative implications from the transaction for the ratings on both groups (see Related Research below). There have been no new developments since May 28, 2012, and we continue to expect to update the market late in the third quarter on our views of the rating implications of the acquisition.

RELATED RESEARCH

-- LCH.Clearnet Group ‘A+/A-1’ Ratings Remain On CreditWatch Negative On Potential Acquisition By LSE Group, May 28, 2012

-- London Stock Exchange Group ‘A-’ L-T Rating Maintained On CreditWatch Negative On Potential LCH.Clearnet Acquisition, May 28, 2012

