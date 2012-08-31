FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch:No rating actions on Emerald 4 following replacement of account bank
August 31, 2012 / 9:36 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch:No rating actions on Emerald 4 following replacement of account bank

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 31 - Fitch Ratings says that there will be no rating impact on Emerald Mortgages No.4 Plc following notification that the issuer has replaced Ulster Bank (‘A-'/Stable/‘F1’) with BNP Paribas Dublin (‘A+'/Stable/‘F1’) in its counterparty roles as EBS Designated Account and Issuer Account bank.

The replacement is a remedial action as set out under the transaction documents following the downgrade of Ulster Bank to ‘A-'/‘F1’ from ‘A+'/‘F1+’ on 13 October 2011.

According to Fitch’s Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions, a counterparty with a rating in line with the highest-rated note is considered eligible to support the ratings of notes at ‘BB+sf’ or lower. Given that the highest-rated tranche in Emerald 4 is currently at ‘BBsf’, BNP Paribas Dublin’s rating meets Fitch’s criteria.

In addition, the replacement will result in a decline in interest earned on the accounts to 1-month Euribor minus a margin of 25bps from 1-month Euribor plus a margin of 5bps. Fitch does not believe that the decrease in interest rate is of sufficient magnitude to warrant rating actions.

For these reasons, it is Fitch’s view that the ratings of Emerald 4 are unaffected by the replacement.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
