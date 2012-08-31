FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P rates Uzbekistan-based Turon Bank 'B-/C'; outlook stable
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 31, 2012 / 9:46 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P rates Uzbekistan-based Turon Bank 'B-/C'; outlook stable

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 31 -

Overview

-- We are assigning our ‘B-’ long-term and ‘C’ short-term counterparty credit ratings to Uzbekistan-based Turon Bank.

-- Our ratings on Turon Bank reflect the ‘b+’ anchor for a commercial bank operating only in Uzbekistan, as well as our assessment of the bank’s moderate business position, weak capital and earnings, moderate risk position, average funding, and adequate liquidity.

-- The ratings on the bank reflect its stand-alone creditworthiness and do not include any uplift for extraordinary support.

-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the bank will improve its capital position via external capital injections to comply with regulatory requirements with a margin of at least 100 basis points.

Rating Action

On Aug. 31, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services assigned its ‘B-’ long-term and ‘C’ short-term counterparty credit ratings to Uzbekistan-based Turon Bank. The outlook is stable.

Rationale

The ratings on Turon Bank reflect its ‘b+’ anchor, as well as our view of the bank’s “moderate” business position, “weak” capital and earnings, “moderate” risk position, “average” funding, and “adequate” liquidity, as our criteria define these terms. The stand-alone credit profile is ‘b-'.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.