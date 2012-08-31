TEXT-S&P ratings - Lithuania (Republic of)

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Ratings -- Lithuania (Republic of) -------------------------------- 31-Aug-2012

REDIT RATING: BBB/Stable/A-2 Country: Lithuania

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

31-Aug-2012 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2

24-Mar-2009 BBB/A-3 BBB/A-3

27-Oct-2008 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2

30-Jan-2008 A-/A-2 A-/A-2

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

EUR1 bil 4.50% nts due 03/05/2013 BBB 24-Mar-2009

EUR1 bil 3.75% nts due 02/10/2016 BBB 24-Mar-2009

EUR1 bil 4.85% bnds due 02/07/2018 BBB 24-Mar-2009

EUR142 mil 9.95% bnds due 12/09/2015 BBB 24-Mar-2009

EUR500 mil 9.375% nts due 06/22/2014 BBB 17-Jun-2009

US$1.5 bil 6.75% bnds due 01/15/2015 BBB 07-Oct-2009

US$2 bil 7.375% nts due 02/11/2020 BBB 12-Feb-2010

US$750 mil 5.125% nts due 09/14/2017 BBB 09-Sep-2010

US$1.5 bil 6.125% bnds due 03/09/2021 BBB 04-Mar-2011

US$1.5 bil 6.625% bnds due 02/01/2022 BBB 27-Jan-2012

LTL437.1 mil t-bills A-2 31-Aug-2012