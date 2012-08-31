TEXT-S&P summary: Asian Development Bank

AsDB has a sound financial profile and has consistently posted some of the strongest financial ratios among multilateral development finance institutions (MDFIs) over the past five years. As of Dec. 31, 2011, adjusted shareholders’ equity and provisions for losses were 30% of gross loans, equity investments, and guarantees. The ratio of gross debt to adjusted shareholders’ equity was 367%; and that of liquid assets to gross debt was 37%. With US$50.8 billion of outstanding loans and approved equity investments as of Dec. 31, 2011, AsDB is the third-largest MDFI that we rate, after International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD; foreign currency AAA/Stable/A-1+) and Inter-American Development Bank (IADB; foreign currency AAA/Stable/A-1+).

AsDB continues to have strong shareholder support from both donor and borrowing members. As of Dec. 31, 2011, 48 members from Asia-Pacific owned 63.4% of the bank, 19 nonregional members owned the remainder. Currently, the largest shareholders are Japan (AA-/Negative/A-1+) and the U.S. (AA+/Negative/A-1+). AsDB promotes the economic and social development of its members in Asia-Pacific through loans, policy dialogues, technical assistance, equity investments, grants, and guarantees.

AsDB’s capital adequacy ratios have declined in the past few years, largely due to increased lending. To ensure that lending remains in line with the bank’s Strategy 2020’s goals, its board of governors agreed in April 2009 at the Fifth General Capital Increase exercise (GCI V) to triple the bank’s capital base to US$165 billion from US$55 billion. However, the actual paid-in capital contributions are comparatively small, at 4% of the total capital increase, with the rest on a callable basis. The amount paid in will come up to approximately US$4 billion, payable in equal annual installments over five years. Nonetheless, this would still more than double AsDB’s paid-in capital from its 2008 level.

AsDB’s loan exposure is concentrated in some lower-rated sovereigns. Lending to Indonesia (BB+/Positive/B; axBBB+/axA-2) represented 19.1% of AsDB’s disbursed loan portfolio and 59.9% of its adjusted shareholders’ equity. Pakistan (B-/Stable/B) represents 10.6% of the bank’s loan portfolio and 33.4% of its adjusted shareholders’ equity. But, due to the nature of the operations of MDFIs, such country concentration is not unique to AsDB. In our opinion, the historic treatment of the bank as a preferred creditor alleviates some of the implications of exposure to speculative-grade sovereigns.

AsDB’s experience on borrower default has been limited to only three sovereigns--Myanmar (from 1998-2003), Nauru (from 2001-2008), and Marshall Islands (from 2006-2007)--falling into nonaccrual status. The bank has no sovereign loans in arrears and has never had to write off a sovereign loan funded from the Ordinary Capital Resources (OCR).

AsDB’s lending policy limits the total amount of disbursed loans, approved equity investments, and the maximum amount that could be demanded from the bank under its guarantee portfolio to no more than the sum of its unimpaired subscribed capital, reserves, and surplus, exclusive of the special reserve. The bank has switched to dynamic stress test simulations to assess its capital adequacy regularly and, as of end-2011, its equity-to-loan ratio was 31.8%.

The bank created a loan-loss reserve in 2004 to absorb any expected losses from public-sector loan and guarantee portfolios. Nonsovereign credit exposures have since been included. Based on the estimated expected loss calculation using AsDB’s credit risk model, the reserve was set at US$200 million at year-end 2011. The bank set a policy to maintain its prudential liquidity, which is currently up to 45% of the next three years’ net cash requirement. Liquid assets, as a percentage of undisbursed loans, equity investments plus one-year debt service, were 72% at year-end 2011.

Outlook

The stable outlook assumes that AsDB’s major borrowers will continue to treat the bank as a preferred creditor and that the bank will continue to execute its mission effectively, earning the continued financial support of its shareholders.

The rating could come under pressure if AsDB’s standing as a preferred creditor weakens and financial support from shareholders wanes, although we view the likelihood of that happening as remote.

Additionally, our revised multilateral lending institutions criteria, which we expect to have in place by the end of this year, could affect the rating (see “Request For Comment: Multilateral Lending Institutions And Other Supranational Institutions Ratings Methodology,” published July 5, 2012, on RatingDirect on the Global Credit Portal).

Related Criteria And Research

-- Criteria For Multilateral Lending Institutions, Oct. 19, 2007