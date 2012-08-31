FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P summary: Ukrainian Agrarian Investments S.A.
August 31, 2012 / 10:46 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P summary: Ukrainian Agrarian Investments S.A.

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 31 -

Summary analysis -- Ukrainian Agrarian Investments S.A. ----------- 31-Aug-2012

CREDIT RATING: B/Stable/-- Country: Ukraine

Primary SIC: General farms,

primarily crop

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

31-Jul-2012 B/-- B/--

Rationale

The rating on Ukraine-based crop producer and trader Ukrainian Agrarian Investments S.A. (UAI) reflects our assessment that the company’s business risk profile is “weak.” Our assessment primarily reflects UAI’s participation in the volatile agriculture industry and the high risk of doing business in Ukraine. Moreover, there is a history of intervention by the government of the Ukraine in UAI’s markets. It is our view that if the Ukrainian government were to interfere in agricultural markets in the future-including the imposition of new restrictions on export sales--UAI’s sales, profitability, and cash flow could weaken. In addition, the highly seasonal nature of UAI’s business (entailing fluctuations in working capital) and the unpredictability of weather patterns are key risk factors for the company and the rating. Many of these risks are largely out of the company’s control.

Nevertheless, we believe that UAI benefits from its lease rights to high-quality farmland, low production costs, and the currently favorable trading environment (in terms of pricing and demand) for its crops. A few years ago, the company decided to switch a significant amount of its production to corn. We consider that this decision has so far proved to be a good one.

