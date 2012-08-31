TEXT-S&P summary: Sistema (JSFC)

S&P base-case operating scenario

We anticipate that Sistema’s consolidated revenue growth will slow over the next few quarters, reflecting moderating growth of the company’s largest subsidiaries. In our base case, we also assume a reduction in revenues and EBITDA at oil subsidiary OAO ANK Bashneft (Bashneft, not rated), in line with our global oil price assumptions (Brent at $100 per barrel in 2012, $90 per barrel in 2013, and $80 per barrel in 2014 and thereafter), which could lead to negative revenue dynamics for Sistema. That said, we believe Sistema’s majority-owned assets, Mobile TeleSystems (OJSC) (MTS; BB/Stable/--) and Bashneft, will maintain a resilient operating performance and continue to support Sistema’s business risk profile.

We also expect that Sistema’s incoming dividends will be stable in 2012 and 2013 compared with 2011 levels, despite sizable investment programs at its largest subsidiaries.

S&P base-case capital structure scenario

In line with our expectations, debt at the group’s parent company--Sistema--declined to $1.2 billion as of March 30, 2012 from $1.8 billion a year earlier. This was due to high dividends received from MTS and Bashneft and some asset sales. At the same time, net debt was already negative at the end of the first quarter of 2012 owing to significant cash balances of $1.6 billion, which Sistema previously accumulated.

That said, we assume that net debt at the parent company level will likely increase in 2013 depending on Sistema’s decision on its potential exit from India. If Sistema decides to participate in a recently announced re-auctioning of telecoms licenses, it will have to pay $2 billion-$3 billion, which will need to be raised at or guaranteed by Sistema, thereby significantly increasing the parent company’s debt. If the group exits India, Sistema will have to honor guarantees provided to Indian subsidiary SSTL (not rated). SSTL had reported debt of $1.4 billion on March 30, 2012.

We assume that Sistema’s consolidated adjusted debt will be broadly stable in 2012 and 2013, not exceeding 2.5x EBITDA. This is primarily based on our view that Sistema has significant financial flexibility due to the strong cash generative profiles of MTS and Bashneft. Leverage could increase if Sistema decides to participate in the re-auctioning of licenses in India or if the group embarks on acquisitions, such as increasing its stake in highly leveraged Russian oil company Russneft. However, we do not expect Sistema to increase its stake in Russneft before the oil company decreases its leverage to levels similar to those of Sistema itself.

Liquidity

Sistema’s liquidity is “adequate,” according to our criteria, reflecting decreased debt at the parent company level and a manageable debt maturity profile. Sistema’s significant 2012 maturities are fully covered by cash balances, while its maturity profile from 2013 onward features moderate amortization.

Sistema’s biggest prospective short-term liability lies in the group’s potential exit from India, which could result in a need to honor guarantees provided to SSTL. We believe that Sistema will have sufficient liquidity to fully honor these obligations, if required, but note that such an undertaking would weaken liquidity at the parent level and might require the issuance of new debt.

Sistema’s liquidity position is supported by stable dividend inflows from MTS and Bashneft, both of which have very strong cash-generative profiles. For 2011, MTS paid dividends of close to Russian ruble (RUB) 30.4 billion (about $0.9 billion), and Bashneft paid RUB20.3 billion. We expect similar dividends in 2012 and 2013, and believe the subsidiaries will remain an important source of liquidity.

Recovery analysis

The issue rating on Sistema’s Russian ruble-denominated unsecured notes (RUB20 billion 14.75% notes due August 2014, RUB6 billion 9.75% notes due March 2013, and RUB19 billion 12.5% notes due November 2016) is ‘BB’, in line with the corporate credit rating. The recovery rating on these notes is ‘4’, indicating our expectation of average (30%-50%) recovery in an event of payment default.

The issue rating on the $500 million notes issued by Sistema International Funding S.A, an orphan special-purpose vehicle is ‘B’. The associated $500 million loan facility issued by Sistema has an issue rating of ‘BB’ and a recovery rating of ‘4.’

Although recovery prospects under our valuation exceed 50%, the recovery rating of ‘4’ on the notes reflects our view of their unsecured nature, their structural subordination, the volatile value of the holding company’s equity stakes in various businesses, and Russia’s insolvency regime, which is unfavorable for creditors.

To determine recoveries, we have simulated a default. This scenario includes a deterioration of general economic conditions in Russia and default by MTS in 2017, triggering a default at the holding company level, owing to cross-default provisions between MTS and Sistema.

At the hypothetical point of default, we value Sistema on the basis of the stressed value of its asset portfolio. We assume that Sistema would retain no value from MTS’ equity after default, but would benefit from the significant value of its investments in other businesses, including Bashneft. We have applied a reduction of up to 50% to today’s market equity value of Bashneft and other subsidiaries, to reflect projected deterioration in economic conditions, assumed volatility in equity markets, and the likelihood that the distressed sale of assets will take place at a discount.

We estimate the gross enterprise value of Sistema’s assets at default to be about $4.1 billion.

From the gross stressed enterprise value, we deduct about $290 million of enforcement costs. The residual value exceeds 100% of the total outstanding unsecured debt of about $2.3 billion.

Our analysis is based on Sistema’s current capital structure (unsecured debt instruments raised at the holding company level), which, given weak documentary protection (in particular against raising new debt), could change materially on the path to default. Any significant change in the group’s capital structure--such as additional debt raised with parity or priority to these unsecured debt instruments--could significantly affect our analysis, and thereby impair recovery prospects for noteholders.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our view that Sistema’s two largest subsidiaries will generate positive free operating cash flow, which should support a stable incoming dividend flow. This should support Sistema’s efforts to reduce leverage at the parent company level and enhance its financial flexibility to carry out investments and make acquisitions.

The rating has limited upside over the next 12 months, in our view. This reflects our view that any improvements to the company’s very aggressive corporate governance practices would take time.

We could consider a negative rating action if Sistema’s consolidated debt were to approach 3x as a result of acquisitions or investments in ventures with above-average business risk. We could lower the rating if we were to observe further negative developments in the company’s corporate governance practices.