TEXT-S&P Ratings - Plovdiv (City of)

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 31 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Plovdiv (City of) -------------------------------------- 31-Aug-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BB+/Positive/-- Country: Bulgaria

Primary SIC: Legislative

bodies

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

12-Feb-2007 BB+/-- BB+/--

10-Dec-2004 BB/-- BB/--

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

EUR25.565 mil 2.875% med-term nts due

10/31/2021 BB+ 12-Feb-2007