TEXT-S&P summary: Piaggio & C. SpA

Summary analysis -- Piaggio & C. SpA

Aug 31 -

Summary analysis -- Piaggio & C. SpA ------------------------------ 31-Aug-2012

CREDIT RATING: BB/Negative/-- Country: Italy

Primary SIC: Motor vehicle

supplies and new

parts

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

25-Jun-2007 BB/-- BB/--

18-Sep-2006 BB-/-- BB-/--

Rationale

The ratings on Piaggio & C. SpA, an Italian manufacturer of scooters, motorcycles, and light transportation vehicles (LTVs), reflect Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ view of the cyclical, seasonal, and competitive nature of the company’s markets. Nevertheless, we view as positive rating factors Piaggio’s leading positions in Europe, low profitability volatility, strong dealer network, and increasing product and geographic diversification, including India and the “Asian five” region (Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines, Indonesia, and Malaysia).

S&P base-case operating scenario

In our base-case scenario for 2012, we assumed that demand for two-wheel vehicles in Italy and Western Europe would continue to be weak. In Western Europe, we assumed that unit sales would fall about 10%, but the volume drop at the end of the first half was more than we expected, at 14%. We expected the European weakness to be counterbalanced by an increase in demand in the Asian five region, but the two-wheel market declined there--Piaggio still reported positive volume growth in the region though. After several years of positive growth, Piaggio’s sale volume of LTVs in India shrank by 17%. As a result of these factors, in first-half 2012, Piaggio’s volume sales fell by 9% and revenues by 7.9%. We understand that Piaggio started to produce scooters in India in 2012. Even though the effect of unit sales in India on the company’s overall sales will probably be limited, we believe that this opens new possibilities for the future expansion. For the current year, we project the EBITDA margin to be roughly flat compared with 13.2% for 2011. However, we believe that if there isn’t a rebound in the sales in new economies in the second part of the current year and the revenue decrease remains around 8%, this will put pressure on the rating and could prevent Piaggio from achieving a Standard & Poor‘s-adjusted ratio of debt to EBITDA slightly above the 3.5x that we consider to be commensurate with the rating.

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario

We assume that the company will continue to invest in its expansion in India and the Asian five. In line with the most recent indications from the company’s business plan that was presented in December 2011, we expect that Piaggio’s capital expenditures (capex) will be about EUR130 million annually in the next three years. We assume that the increase of capex, with respect to the EUR105 million of average annual capex in the past three years, will be adjusted according to the company’s ability to cover it with higher operating cash flow. We are also aware that, as consequence of the recent refinancing of part of the revolving credit facilities, interest costs have increased. Under this scenario, the company’s ability to generate significant amounts of cash to deleverage will be very limited. In the first half of 2012, reported net debt increased by EUR48 million with respect to December 2011 and we believe that in 2012 Piaggio’s cash generation could end in negative territory. In addition, in recent years, shareholders have benefited from relatively constant dividends of about EUR25 million per year, even when internally generated free operating cash flow (FOCF) was not sufficient to cover the cash outflow. The company also has a share buyback program and about EUR3 million-EUR5 million of shares are acquired annually. In the current weaker-than-expected economic conditions in some markets, we believe that Piaggio’s willingness to adapt its financial policy to a tougher environment will play an important role in protecting the rating.

Liquidity

We assess Piaggio’s liquidity as “adequate,” according to our criteria.

The coverage ratio is 1.4x and after the refinancing of the revolving credit facilities with longer maturities we see no near-term pressure on liquidity.

On June 30, 2012, the company had about EUR124 million of financial debt maturing within one year. We believe that cash generation could be slightly negative in the current year due to higher interest costs and higher capex.

Financial needs are covered by EUR107 million in cash and EUR170 million in committed and undrawn availability under Piaggio’s revolving credit facilities (RCFs) maturing beyond 12 months (only EUR20 million in 2013 and the bulk in 2015).

Piaggio’s existing bank facilities have some covenants, but the headroom under these facilities is significant, in our view. In recent years, Piaggio has proved able to generate some FOCF but most was paid out to shareholders under the company’s current financial policy.

Recovery analysis

The rating on Piaggio’s EUR150 million unsecured notes due 2016 is ‘BB’, in line with the corporate credit rating on the company. The recovery rating on these notes is ‘3’, indicating our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the event of a payment default.

We believe that the group would reorganize in the event of a default. Our simulated default scenario projects a payment default in 2015, owing to pressure on revenue and margins. We calculate an enterprise value of about EUR620 million at default. For a complete recovery analysis, please see “Recovery Report: Piaggio & C. SpA Recovery Rating Profile,” published Dec. 6, 2011, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.

Outlook

The negative outlook reflects our view that Piaggio’s credit ratios may remain unsupportive of the rating in the coming quarters, in light of the weak demand for Piaggio’s scooters in Italy and Western Europe and for its LTVs in India. We understand that the economic environment is becoming increasingly uncertain in the new economies where we expected support for Piaggio’s sales. We will look at the evolution of the company’s performance in the next quarter and at expectations for the following quarters.

In our base-case scenario, we assume that sales remain in positive territory, that the reported EBITDA margin is around 13%, and that the Standard & Poor‘s-adjusted ratio of debt to EBITDA is slightly above 3.5x. However, we could consider lowering the rating on Piaggio if the macroeconomic environment significantly deteriorates beyond our base-case expectations in the coming months. If we are convinced that due to weaker sales than initially expected cash generation turns negative and pushes up debt, we could lower the rating. At this stage we think that the main positive driver could be a sustained increase in sales of scooters and LTVs in India and Asia.

We could revise the outlook to stable if the economic environment in Western Europe does not deteriorate beyond our base-case expectations.

