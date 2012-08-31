FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P summary: Eesti Energia AS
August 31, 2012 / 1:10 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P summary: Eesti Energia AS

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 31 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Eesti Energia AS ------------------------------ 31-Aug-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Stable/-- Country: Estonia

Primary SIC: Electric Services

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

08-Jul-2010 BBB+/-- BBB+/--

02-Jul-2002 A-/-- A-/--

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

EUR300 mil 4.50% bnds due 11/18/2020 BBB+ 08-Jul-2010

EUR300 mil 4.25% nts due 10/02/2018 BBB+ 27-Mar-2012

Rationale

The ratings on Estonian power generation company Eesti Energia AS reflect its ‘bbb’ stand-alone credit profile (SACP), which is based on its “satisfactory” business risk profile and “intermediate” financial risk profile. They further reflect our opinion that there is a “moderately high” likelihood that the Republic of Estonia (AA-/Negative/A-1+) would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support in the event of financial distress.

