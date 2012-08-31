TEXT-S&P summary: OJSC Sogaz

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 31 -

Summary analysis -- OJSC Sogaz ------------------------------------ 31-Aug-2012

CREDIT RATING: Country: Russia

Local currency BBB-/Stable/--

Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and

casualty

insurance

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

29-Jun-2011 BBB-/-- --/--

25-May-2010 BB+/-- --/--

17-Sep-2008 BB/-- --/--

Rationale

The rating on Russian insurer OJSC Sogaz reflects a balance between OJSC Sogaz’s good competitive position, good capitalization, and good operating performance, against relatively high credit risk in Sogaz’s investment portfolio and the high industry risk associated with operating in the Russian insurance market.

The rating benefits from Sogaz’s strong ties with the world’s largest natural gas company OAO Gazprom (Gazprom; BBB/Stable/A-2), which enhance Sogaz’s competitive position and operating performance.

Previously, we included a one-notch uplift to Sogaz’s stand-alone credit profile (SACP) to reflect its strong ties with Gazprom, because we believed that the SACP did not fully reflect the benefits Sogaz could receive from the Gazprom group. However, in a change to our analytical approach, we now factor support from Gazprom into our assessment of Sogaz’s SACP. Therefore, the SACP is now at the same level as the long-term counterparty credit rating on Sogaz. We believe that Gazprom enhances Sogaz’s competitive position and operating performance. Although Gazprom is a government-related entity (GRE) as our criteria define the term, we do not consider Sogaz to be a GRE because:

-- It does not provide an essential public service that could not be readily undertaken by another entity;

-- It does not play a central role in meeting key economic, social or political objectives of the government;

-- It is not directly owned by the government; and

-- It is unlikely to be supported by the government directly.

Despite the fact that Sogaz is currently 51% owned by BANK ROSSIYA (B+/Stable/B; Russia national scale ‘ruA’), we believe that Gazprom has significant influence over Sogaz through its representation on the board of directors. We also believe that the lower ratings on BANK ROSSIYA do not influence the ratings on Sogaz.

With gross premium written (GPW) of Russian ruble (RUB) 60.3 billion (about $2 billion) in 2011, and RUB51.2 billion in 2010, Sogaz ranks second among Russian insurers. Its product range includes primarily property and engineering businesses (48% in 2011) and voluntary medical insurance (29%). It specializes in large-scale industrial, energy, and commercial risk, and medical insurance. We expect Sogaz’s portfolio to gradually include more retail business.

Sogaz displays strong competitive characteristics that are constrained by the high industry risk in Russia. A strong franchise and its experience in corporate lines and personal voluntary medical insurance support Sogaz’s competitive position. We note that Sogaz’s portfolio is concentrated on Gazprom risks, although this concentration reduced gradually to about 37% in 2011 from more than 50% in 2007-2008, mainly through the acquisition of new corporate business.

Sogaz’s overall market share was about 8.8% in 2011, with strong positions (a 12.3% market share) in personal lines (including voluntary medical insurance, where Sogaz is a market leader) and about 9.4% in each of the property and liability lines. We expect the Gazprom business to remain the centerpiece of Sogaz’s portfolio, while its market share in its other lines will likely gradually improve. In 2012-2013, we expect that Sogaz will maintain and improve its competitive position by increasing its premium income by about 10%-15% year on year.

Sogaz significantly improved its underwriting performance in 2011, thanks to premium rate increases and a favorable claims environment. Sogaz consequently delivered a net combined ratio of 93.3% compared with 101.9% in 2010. The former ratio is in line with the strong average net combined ratio of slightly less than 90% for 2007-2010, better than Sogaz’s peers in Russia and the rest of the CIS. Under our base-case forecasts, we believe that Sogaz can sustain this combined ratio in the absence of major loss events. For 2012, we expect a net combined ratio of 95%-98% and a return on revenues in excess of 12%.

We think that Sogaz’s capitalization in 2011 was similar to the level in 2010. It was largely supported by adequate operating performance, with RUB7 billion of profit for the year. Further improvements will depend on Sogaz’s policy on noncore acquisitions, which we continue to view negatively. However, we understand that Sogaz considers its participation in the acquired companies as long-term dividend-yielding investments.

In January 2012, Sogaz increased its stake in German insurance company Schwarzmeer und Ostsee Versicherungs-AG SOVAG (SOVAG; not rated) to 50.9% from 45.9% and therefore will consolidate SOVAG into its financials for the period ending Dec. 31, 2012. We think that the overall effect on Sogaz’s capitalization will be neutral.

For 2012, we forecast that Sogaz’s capital adequacy ratio, as measured by our capital model, will stabilize at a good level. We consider Sogaz’s investment quality to be marginal. It is characterized by exposure to credit risk, persistent counterparty concentrations, and somewhat declining exposure to market risk through equity investments. Sogaz invests mostly in instruments with fixed returns, particularly bank deposits and current accounts (58% of investments on Dec. 31, 2011); Russian ruble-denominated bonds (25%); equities and other variable-interest securities (6%); and real estate (8%). We see as positive that, over the first quarter of 2012, Sogaz disposed of about RUB1.2 billion of shares (about 2% from the investment portfolio) and reallocated them in fixed-income instruments. We do not envisage any material changes in Sogaz’s investment portfolio over the next two years.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our view that Sogaz will continue to benefit from its strong ties with Gazprom, good operating performance, a good level of capital adequacy, and at least marginal investment quality.

A positive rating action is remote unless the company significantly changes its investment profile, including limiting investments in unconsolidated subsidiaries that are unrelated to the insurance business.

Conversely, any significant and sustained deterioration in earnings, capitalization, or the quality of the company’s investment portfolio could lead to a negative rating action. Negative rating actions could also occur if we observe a reduction in support from Gazprom.

