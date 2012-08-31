FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P summary: Tembec Inc.
August 31, 2012 / 1:25 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P summary: Tembec Inc.

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 31 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Tembec Inc. ----------------------------------- 31-Aug-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: B-/Negative/NR Country: Canada

State/Province: Quebec

Primary SIC: Forest products

Mult. CUSIP6: 879920

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

02-Aug-2010 B-/NR B-/NR

10-Jun-2008 NR/NR NR/NR

20-Dec-2007 CC/NR CC/NR

===============================================================================

Rationale

The ratings on Montreal, Que.-based Tembec Inc. reflect what Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services views as the company’s vulnerable business risk profile and highly leveraged financial risk profile. The rating incorporates the company’s exposure to the cyclical housing construction market, volatility in pulp prices and currency, and historically weak profitability. These weaknesses are somewhat mitigated, we believe, by the company’s asset and product diversification and an improving cost profile.

Tembec is an integrated forest products company that produces pulp, lumber, specialty coated paperboard, newsprint, and chemicals. Its operations are primarily in Canada, with one mill in France and one resin facility in Ohio.

