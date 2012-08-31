TEXT-S&P rates ABC Schools Partnership's sec bnds 'A-' (Prelim)

Aug 31 -

Overview

-- We are assigning our ‘A-’ preliminary rating to ABC Schools Partnership’s proposed issue of up to C$90 million of fixed-rate senior secured amortizing bonds, due Dec. 31, 2043.

-- In part, the rating reflects our view of straightforward construction work, commercially proven technologies in use, proven and advanced design, and an experienced design-build contractor.

-- The stable outlook reflects our base case scenario, under which we expect ABC to meet the construction milestones in the DBFM agreement on time, on budget, and in accordance with the technical specifications.

Rating Action

On Aug. 31, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services assigned its ‘A-’ preliminary rating to ABC Schools Partnership’s (ABC or ProjectCo) proposed issue of up to C$90 million of fixed-rate senior secured amortizing bonds, due Dec. 31, 2043. The outlook is stable. The rating is subject to our review of executable documents that include terms ABC represented and which we have included in our analysis.

Rationale

ABC has a mandate to design, build, finance, and maintain (DBFM) 12 new schools under a DBFM agreement with the Province of Alberta (AAA/Stable/A-1+). Its 50-50 shareholders are HOCHTIEF ABC Schools Inc. (ultimately owned by HOCHTIEF PPP Solutions GmbH) and 3ASAP Investment L.P. (ultimately owned by Concert Infrastructure Fund). The DBFM agreement will run 30 years after scheduled construction completion.

This is the province’s third bundled school project under the Alberta schools alternative procurement (ASAP) program. The province has kept most DBFM agreement provisions, including the technical specifications, unchanged from ASAP I and II, which closed in September 2008 and April 2010, respectively.

Typical of other Canadian public-private partnerships (PPPs), ABC will pass-down responsibilities and risks under the DBFM agreement to reputable contractors, back-to-back. For construction, it will enter into a fixed-price, date-certain design-build (DB) contract with Clark Builders, the obligations of which the Turner Corp. will support under a parent company guarantee (PCG). Similarly for operations, it will enter a fixed-price, 30-year maintenance and renewal (M&R) contract with Ainsworth Inc. (not rated), the obligations of which OMERS Administration Corp. (AAA/Stable/A-1+) will backstop with a financial guarantee.

ABC intends to use senior bond proceeds, equity, and provincial progress payments to fund the project’s design and construction costs, development fees, and other construction phase obligations.

The rating reflects our view of the following principal credit strengths:

-- Straightforward construction work. It comprises 12 new schools in mostly rural areas, with minimal geotechnical, environmental, or interface challenges. The short construction schedule of 22 months also mitigates cost-escalation risk;

-- Commercially proven technologies with long performance records on which to base asset performance and renewal costing over the 30-year operation phase. We understand the work will not contain any significant new or untested technologies;

-- Proven and advanced design. We understand the designs will be 50%-60% complete with 70%-80% of DB construction costs secured under subtrade contracts by financial close, mitigating variation risk;

-- Experienced DB contractor in Clark, which possesses strong project management and risk management processes, together with moderate-to-high contractual risk acceptance through the DB contract that includes incentives to perform through delay liquidated damages (LDs), warranty obligations, defect coverage, and retention mechanism. Clark is familiar with the technical specifications, having performed the DB obligations for four schools in the ASAP II high school project;

-- Adequate construction liquidity to assist with potential replacement of Clark and a subtrade, as well as potential unpaid delay LDs. ABC will have access to letters of credit (LOC) equal to 10% of the DB contract price; contingent retention of DB monthly payments for estimated delay LDs in an amount up to 2% of the DB contract price; and subcontractor default insurance;

-- Stable and predictable availability-based off-taker payment mechanism in operations, with no volume risk, a benign deduction regime, and a granular inflation index subject to potential refinement every five years to reflect evolving local conditions;

-- A simple suite of M&R services, including standard school systems (for instance lighting, heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and plumbing), equipment (for instance, washroom accessories), help desk, landscaping, snow removal, graffiti removal, and lifecycle. Critically, school boards will retain responsibility for more challenging school tasks, such as custodial services, boiler monitoring, information and communication cabling and wiring, as well as school board-supplied furniture and equipment. ABC will pass down its M&R responsibilities and risks to Ainsworth under the M&R contract; and

-- Adequate financial support to assist with potential replacement of Ainsworth or other unexpected costs in the operation phase. We understand OMERS will provide a financial guarantee to pay or discharge Ainsworth’s obligations under the M&R contract, which will be subject to a limit of liability equal to 300% of the average annual M&R fees (indexed). ABC will also have access to a maintenance liquidity account equal to 50% of the maintenance fee payable in the financial model in the following year (indexed). OMERS will have the option to transfer its guarantee to another entity with a rating of ‘A-’ or higher, at which point Ainsworth must replace the maintenance liquidity account with an LOC equal to 105% of the average annual M&R fees (indexed).

We believe the following principal credit weaknesses offset the above strengths:

-- An aggressive operation phase financial risk profile, with pro forma gearing of 85.5-to-14.5; although this is fairly typical among availability-based PPPs;

-- A somewhat narrow senior debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) equal to a minimum and average of 1.27x, and 1.31x (excluding interest income), respectively, during the operation phase. Like other Canadian PPPs, Alberta will provide progress payments covering about 50% of construction phase costs. All else equal, this reduces the required size of the senior bonds, making the cash cushion associated with the projected DSCRs modest in the context of the projected M&R and ProjectCo direct costs;

-- Construction challenges such as managing and coordinating multiple sites and dealing with Alberta’s cold winters. The DBFM termination clauses, with respect to specific milestones, also add some risk. We believe Clark’s schedule provisions and experience delivering multiple site projects mitigates these; and

-- Uncertainty related to accurately forecasting renewal (lifecycle) costs over a 30-year period. We think Alberta’s granular inflation index that is subject to periodic alteration and ABC’s periodic lifecycle look-forward mechanism mitigate this.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our base case scenario, under which we expect ABC to meet the construction milestones in the DBFM agreement on time, on budget, and in accordance with the technical specifications. We could take a negative rating action if we foresee material construction difficulties, although we view this as unlikely. We could also lower the rating if we see material declines in the counterparties’ creditworthiness. We believe an upgrade is unlikely, given the construction and operation phase risks.

