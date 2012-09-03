TEXT-S&P rpt:Recovery rates of Japan condominium investment loans

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 03 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today said that it has released a Japanese-language report detailing the results of a survey that it conducted on the recovery rates of Japanese condominium investment loans backing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) transactions that it rates and monitors.

According to the report, the recovery rates of Japanese condominium investment loans ranged from 50% to 80%. In conducting our survey, we examined the recovery data for 105 defaulted loans extended from 2004 to 2008. In this report, we separately examine the recovery data from the following two key factors: the initial loan-to-value (LTV) ratios and the locations of the related collateral properties.

Generally speaking, the recovery rates of condominium investment loans declined after Japan’s bubble economy burst in the early 1990s. Bearing in mind that past performance, participants in the Japanese securitization market continue to show strong interest in the recovery data for these loans. With this report, we aim to provide market participants with detailed information on the performance trends for RMBS backed by condominium investment loans. We intend to continue to provide regular updated data on these RMBS.