TEXT-S&P ratings - Winsway Coking Coal Holdings Ltd.

Sept 03 -

Ratings -- Winsway Coking Coal Holdings Ltd. ---------------------- 03-Sep-2012

CREDIT RATING: B+/Negative/-- Country: China

Mult. CUSIP6: 975731

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

28-Feb-2012 B+/-- B+/--

23-Mar-2011 BB-/-- BB-/--

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

US$500 mil 8.50% nts due 04/08/2016 B+ 28-Feb-2012