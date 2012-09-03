TEXT-S&P asgns MSIG Insurance Europe A+ financial strength rtg

Sept 03 -

Overview

-- Newly established Germany-based MSIG Insurance Europe AG (MSIG EU) is taking over the business of the German branch of U.K.-based sister company Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Co. (Europe) Ltd.

-- We are assigning our ‘A+’ financial strength rating based on a guarantee provided by Japanese parent Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Co. Ltd.

-- The stable outlook reflects the outlook on the parent company and guarantor, MSI, and the ratings should move in tandem with those on MSI.

Rating Action

On Sept. 3, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services assigned its ‘A+’ insurer financial strength rating to Germany-based MSIG Insurance Europe AG (MSIG EU). The outlook is stable.

Rationale

The rating is based on the guarantee provided by MSIG EU’s Japanese parent, Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Co. Ltd. (MSI, A+/Stable/A-1). The guarantee is consistent with our guarantee criteria. MSI is a core operating insurance company of MS&AD Insurance Group.

MSIG EU is taking over the EUR75 million premium portfolio of the German branch of U.K.-based sister company Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Co. (Europe) Ltd. (A+/Stable/--). The company plans to expand its industrial insurance activities in continental Europe beyond its Japanese linked business.

MSIG EU has shareholders’ funds of EUR85 million and we expect this to be sufficient to enable the company to demonstrate appropriate capitalization for the foreseeable medium-term expansion. The company significantly relies on reinsurance protection. It uses reinsurers with high ratings, including its parent company.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects the outlook on the rating of the parent company and guarantor, MSI. The rating on MSIG EU will move in tandem with the rating on MSI.

Related Criteria And Research

All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal, unless otherwise stated.

Related criteria

-- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011

-- Interactive Ratings Methodology, April 22, 2009

-- Group Methodology, April 22, 2009

-- Use of CreditWatch and Outlooks; Sept. 14, 2009

-- Refined Methodology And Assumptions For Analyzing Insurer Capital Adequacy Using The Risk-Based Insurance Capital Model, June 7, 2010

Related research

-- Full analysis on Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Co. Ltd, May 14, 2012

Ratings List

New Rating

MSIG Insurance Europe AG

Financial Strength Rating*

Local Currency A+/Stable/--

*Guaranteed by Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Co. Ltd.