TEXT-S&P corrects rating outlook on Dongbu Insurance Co. Ltd. (Hawaii Branch)
September 3, 2012 / 9:10 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P corrects rating outlook on Dongbu Insurance Co. Ltd. (Hawaii Branch)

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 03 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today corrected its outlook on the rating on Dongbu Insurance Co. Ltd. (Hawaii Branch) to positive to reflect the outlook revision on its parent company on Dec. 20, 2011. The long-term financial strength rating on Dongbu Hawaii and the long-term financial strength and issuer credit ratings on its parent, Dongbu Insurance Co. Ltd., remain unchanged at ‘BBB+'.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Outlook On Dongbu Insurance Revised To Positive; Ratings Affirmed, Dec. 20, 2011

-- Interactive Ratings Methodology, April 22, 2009

-- Refined Methodology And Assumptions For Analyzing Insurer Capital Adequacy Using The Risk-Based Insurance Capital Model, June 7, 2010

-- Summary Of Standard & Poor’s Enterprise Risk Management Evaluation Process For Insurers, Nov. 26, 2007

