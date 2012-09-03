TEXT-Fitch affirms Bank of America's Indian NBFC subsidiaries

Sept 03 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based DSP Merrill Lynch Capital Limited’s (DSPMLC) National Long-Term rating at ‘Fitch AAA(ind)’ with a Stable Outlook, and its National Short-Term rating at ‘Fitch A1+(ind)'. The agency has also affirmed Banc of America Securities (India) Pvt. Ltd.’s (BASIL) National Short-Term rating at ‘Fitch A1+(ind)'. DSPMLC and BASIL are Bank of America’s (BAC, ‘A’/Stable/‘bbb+') non-banking finance company (NBFC) subsidiaries. A full list of rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings of BASIL and DSPMLC are driven by Fitch’s expectations of strong support from their ultimate parent, BAC, which wholly owns these companies through intermediate holding companies. BASIL and DSPMLC are closely integrated with BAC’s banking subsidiary - Bank of America N.A. (BANA; ‘A’/Stable/‘bbb+') in India, which provides operating infrastructure and management resources to BASIL and also has management oversight of DSPMLC.

BAC recently announced that it will sell its non-US global wealth management business (GWM) to Switzerland-based Julius Baer Group (JBG). This includes the key business line of loans against shares of BAC’s NBFC business in India under DSPMLC. However, management expects DSPMLC to remain the core NBFC subsidiary of BAC in India and the outstanding debt (mainly market-linked debentures) of DSPMLC will remain a liability of DSPMLC and BAC.

Fitch will monitor the progress of the GWM sale transaction in India between BAC and JBG, and take an appropriate rating action against DSPMLC or BASIL in the event of sale of any of these two NBFCs to JBG. The rating action will be based on the strategic importance of each NBFC to its respective parent, strength of the linkages with the parent(s), and the parents’ credit profile at that time.

DSPMLC is a non-deposit taking NBFC and engaged in providing loans against shares to high net worth clients of BAC in India along with investing in corporate/government debt securities and structured transactions.

BASIL is also a non-deposit taking NBFC. Formerly a primary dealer (PD) in government securities, its primary business is now investing in debt market instruments. BASIL’s PD business merged with BANA in August 2006.

The full list of rating action is:

DSPMLC:

- National Long-Term ‘Fitch AAA(ind)’ rating affirmed; Outlook Stable

- National Short-Term ‘Fitch A1+(ind)’ rating affirmed

- INR9.59bn proposed principal protected equity-linked debentures* (ELDs) ‘Fitch PP-MLD AAAemr(ind)’ rating affirmed

- INR2.5bn short-term debt ‘Fitch A1+(ind)’ rating affirmed

- INR351.4m principal protected ELDs ‘Fitch AAAemr(ind)’ rating affirmed

- INR57.3m principal protected ELDs ‘Fitch PP-MLD AAAemr(ind)’ rating affirmed

* PP-MLD: principal protected market linked debentures

BASIL:

- National Short-Term ‘Fitch A1+(ind)’ rating affirmed

- INR2bn short-term debt ‘Fitch A1+(ind)’ rating affirmed

The suffix ‘emr’ denotes the exclusion of the embedded market risk from the rating. Ratings of the market-linked debentures is an ordinal assessment of the underlying credit risk of the instrument and does not factor in the market risk that investors in such instruments will assume. This market risk stems from the fact that coupon payment on these instruments will be based on the performance of a reference index or equity share (detailed in the information memorandum of the issue).