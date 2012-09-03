TEXT-S&P affirms and drops Italy-based Eurofidi 'BB+/B' ratings

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 03 -

Overview

-- We continue to believe there is a moderately high likelihood that the Italian Region of Piedmont would provide extraordinary support to finance company Eurofidi Scpa (Eurofidi) if needed.

-- We are therefore affirming our ‘BB+/B’ long- and short-term ratings on Eurofidi.

-- We are withdrawing the ratings at Eurofidi’s request.

-- At the time of withdrawal, the negative outlook reflected our view that there is downside risk for the Italian economy, which is likely to affect the quality of the loans Eurofidi guarantees.

Rating Action

On Sept. 3, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services affirmed its ‘BB+/B’ long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings on Italy-based finance company Eurofidi Scpa. We then withdrew the ratings at the issuer’s request. The outlook was negative at the time of withdrawal.

Rationale

The affirmation reflects our opinion there is a moderately high likelihood that the Italian Region of Piedmont would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to Eurofidi in the event of financial distress. Consequently, we factor into the long-term rating on Eurofidi one notch of uplift above its stand-alone credit profile (SACP) for extraordinary support.

We consider Eurofidi to be a government-related entity (GRE). In accordance with our criteria for rating GREs, we base our view of a moderately high likelihood of extraordinary government support on our assessment of Eurofidi‘s:

-- “Important” role in the Piedmont economy, given its role in implementing regional economic plans and supporting local small and midsize enterprises (SMEs); and

-- “Strong” link with Piedmont, which is Eurofidi’s largest shareholder with an 18% stake, actively involved in Eurofidi’s strategy, and a provider of strong capital support.

Our assessment of Eurofidi’s SACP reflects our view of the company’s business ties with the major Italian banks, good new business inflows, extensive use of credit risk mitigation instruments, and adequate capital position. The main offsetting factor is the deteriorating quality of its guarantee portfolio, which stems from the prolonged period of difficult domestic economic conditions that particularly affect the SMEs to which Eurofidi offers guarantees on loans. We anticipate a further deterioration in Eurofidi’s guarantee quality, which raises the risk of increasing losses in coming years. This could in our view potentially erode Eurofidi’s available reserves and capital position.

Outlook

At the time of the withdrawal the negative outlook factored in our opinion that we could lower the ratings on Eurofidi in the event of any of the following:

-- Material deterioration in guaranteed loans, which might lead to payment on “sofferenze” (defaulted loans) and provisions above the 2009 peak;

-- A substantial change in the regulation or amount of the Italian government fund to sustain SMEs, the main provider of counter-guarantees for Eurofidi;

-- A major slowdown in Eurofidi’s new business inflow, which might diminish its capacity to pay outstanding and future sofferenze; or

-- Any material and unexpected erosion in Eurofidi’s capital.

We could have considered revising the outlook on Eurofidi to stable if the company were able to adequately weather the worsened domestic economic environment and any ensuing deterioration in its guarantee portfolio, limiting the financial impact of likely higher guarantee losses through risk mitigation instruments and shareholder and regional contributions, while maintaining an adequate capital base.

Any weakening in the link between Piedmont and Eurofidi would have prompted us to consider a negative rating action on Eurofidi.

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed And Withdrawn

Withdrawn To From

Eurofidi Scpa

Counterparty Credit Rating N.R. BB+/Negative/B BB+/Negative/B