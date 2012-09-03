TEXT-S&P ratings - Eurofidi Scpa

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 03 -

Ratings -- Eurofidi Scpa ------------------------------------------ 03-Sep-2012

CREDIT RATING: No public ratings. Country: Italy

Primary SIC: Commercial banks,

nec

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

03-Sep-2012 NR/NR NR/NR

03-Aug-2012 BB+/B BB+/B

10-Feb-2012 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3

30-Apr-2010 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2

28-Feb-2008 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2

