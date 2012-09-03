FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch publishes SME CLO compare and performance highlights special report
#Credit Markets
September 3, 2012 / 9:29 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch publishes SME CLO compare and performance highlights special report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 03 - Fitch Ratings has published an updated version of its SME CLO Compare. The report is updated on a monthly basis.

The agency has also published its performance highlights, which includes performance commentary, all rating actions published over the preceding three months and printable tearsheets of Fitch-rated SME CLOs.

The spreadsheet, entitled ‘SME CLO Compare’, is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link below and is updated monthly.

The special report entitled ‘SME CLO Performance Highlights” is also available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above and will be published every three months.

Link to Fitch Ratings’ Report: SME CLO Quarterly Performance Highlights

here

