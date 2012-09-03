FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch rates Bank CIMB Niaga Tbk's SU debt programme 'AAA(idn)'
September 3, 2012 / 9:39 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch rates Bank CIMB Niaga Tbk's SU debt programme 'AAA(idn)'

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 03 - Fitch Ratings has assigned PT Bank CIMB Niaga Tbk’s (CIMB Niaga; ‘BBB’/‘AAA(idn)'/Stable) first unsecured senior debt programme of up to IDR8trn a National Long-Term Rating of ‘AAA(idn)'.

Fitch has also assigned CIMB Niaga’s proposed senior unsecured bond programme I 2012, the first bond issue under this programme, a National Long-Term rating of ‘AAA(idn)'. The bond proceeds will be used to fund business expansion.

The terms and conditions of the programme are subject to approval from the regulator.

The rating of CIMB Niaga primarily reflects strong institutional support from its parent, CIMB Group, whose flagship CIMB Bank is rated ‘BBB+’ with Stable Outlook.

Fitch notes that there is no assurance that bonds issued under the programme in the future will be assigned a rating, or that the rating assigned to a specific issue under the programme will have the same rating as the rating assigned to the programme.

Under Indonesia’s regulation, CIMB Niaga is required to issue notes under the debt programme within two years of the programme’s launch.

Established in 1955, CIMB Niaga is Indonesia’s fifth-largest bank by assets, loans and deposits. As of 31 December 2011, CIMB Group, the second-largest banking group in Malaysia, owned 97.9% of CIMB Niaga.

