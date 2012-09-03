TEXT-Fitch affirms BII Finance Center & Wahana Ottomitra Multiartha Finance

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 03 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Indonesia-based PT BII Finance Center’s (BIIF) and PT Wahana Ottomitra Multiartha Finances’ (WOMF) National Long-Term ratings at ‘AA+(idn)’ and ‘AA(idn)’ respectively. The Outlook is Stable. A full rating breakdown is provided below.

The ratings of BIIF and WOMF reflect Fitch’s expectation of timely support from their majority shareholder, PT Bank Internasional Indonesia Tbk (BII; ‘BBB’/‘AAA(idn)'/Stable) and the ultimate parent, Malayan Banking Berhad (Maybank, ‘A-'/Stable) in case of need. These ratings take into account their linkage with and strategic importance to Maybank in expanding their footprint in Indonesia’s fast-growing consumer market. BII continues to support the funding of its subsidiaries through a joint financing scheme where BII assumes the bulk of the credit risk.

Developments leading to a weakening of perceived support from its parent, such as meaningful changes to ownership or a weakening in its parent’s financial ability, could result in a multi-notch downgrade on these companies. This is because the company’s standalone credit profile is not sufficiently strong to support current ratings.

Fitch expects BIIF’s underlying profitability to remain healthy, supported by manageable credit and operating costs, despite tight competition. Loan quality should remain solid as BIIF continues to focus on loans with high down payments and loans to middle- and upper-income customers. BIIF is wholly owned by BII and focuses on Indonesia’s car financing business

Fitch believes WOMF’s profitability will remain weak in 2012 and 2013. WOMF posted a loss of IDR46bn in H112 due to high provisioning for rising non-performing loans (NPLs). Over the medium term, NPLs are likely to stay high and loan growth will continue to be slow in H212 as new tightened regulation on down payments for motorcycles takes effect. Fitch expects the stricter down payment rule to result in a sharp y-o-y decline of up to 30% in motorcycle sales in 2012.

The list of rating actions is as follows:

BIIF

National Long-Term Rating affirmed at at ‘AA+(idn)'; Outlook Stable

National Short-Term Rating affirmed at ‘F1+(idn)’

Medium-term notes III/2011 and IV/2011 affirmed at ‘AA+(idn)’

I/2012 bond affirmed at ‘AA+(idn)’

WOMF

National Long-Term Rating affirmed at ‘AA(idn)'; Outlook Stable

National Short-term Rating affirmed at ‘F1+(idn)’

V/2011 bond affirmed at ‘AA(idn)’

Subordinated debt affirmed at ‘AA-(idn)'