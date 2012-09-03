TEXT-Fitch affirms rating BII Finance and WOM Finance

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 03 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed rankings National Long-Term PT BII Finance Center (BIIF) and PT Wahana Ottomitra Multiartha Tbk (WOMF) respectively at ‘AA + (idn)’ and at ‘AA (idn)’ with a stable outlook for both. Full details are available at the end of the ranking of this article.

The ratings of the BIIF and WOMF reflects Fitch’s expectation on timely support from the majority shareholder, PT Bank International Indonesia Tbk (BII; ‘BBB’ / Stable, ‘AAA (idn)’ / Stable) and from the end of the shareholders, Malayan Banking Berhad (Maybank; ‘A-’ / Stable), when needed. The ratings consider the relationship these two institutions with Maybank and strategic value for both institutions Maybank is expanding in the sectors of Indonesia’s rapidly growing consumption. BII continue to support the fund raising finance subsidiaries through joint financing scheme where BII bear most of the credit risk.

Indication of progress towards a weakening of support from the parent company, such as a change of ownership or a significant weakening of the parent company’s financial ability, can lead to multi-notch reduction in the company of children. This is due to the credit profile of the subsidiary are not strong enough to support the current ratings.

Fitch expects profitability BIIF will remain healthy, supported by the cost of credit and the cost of a well-managed operations in the midst of fierce competition. Credit quality is expected to remain solid in which the BIIF remain focused on cash advance loans to customers with a high middle-income and above. BIIF owned by BII and focuses on car finance business in Indonesia.

Fitch WOMF assess profitability will remain weak in 2012 and 2013. WOMF posted a loss of 46 billion dollars in the first half of 2012 due to the high level of fees as a result of the increase in non-performing loans (NPL). For the medium term, NPL tend expected to remain high and credit growth will slow in the second half of 2012 where regulations cash advance loans motorcycles have been enacted. Fitch expects tighter regulation advances could reduce motorcycle sales in 2012 by 30% over the previous year.

Here is a complete list of ratings:

BIIF

National Long-Term Rating affirmed at ‘AA + (idn)'; Outlook Stable

National Short-Term Rating affirmed at ‘F1 + (idn)’

rating Medium-term notes and IV/2011 III/2011 affirmed at ‘AA + (idn) ’

I/2012 bond rating affirmed at’ AA + (idn) ’

WOMF

National Long-Term Rating affirmed at ‘AA (idn)'; Outlook Stable

National Short-term rating affirmed at ‘F1 + (idn)’

V/2011 bond rating affirmed at ‘AA (idn)’

subordinated debt rating affirmed at ‘AA-(idn) '